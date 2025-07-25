Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shines as a modern royal in Suneet Varma's outfit at ICW 2025 Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the real muse for Suneet Varma's collection on the second day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. She looked ethereal when she walked the ramp in a gorgeous ensemble.

As Riddhima Kapoor walked the runway for designer Suneet Varma on the second day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, she attracted a lot of attention. In a stunning ensemble created by Varma, Riddhima walked the ramp with poise and assurance. There was a gentle, romantic vibe to the lovely clothing.

The ensemble had a pastel background with golden threadwork and pink and green floral embroidery. A long, sheer cape that trailed behind her was fashioned with the garment, giving her appearance a mystical touch. Her makeup was understated, and her hair was smooth and straight, allowing the clothing to take centre stage.

Twilight and the beauty of femininity served as inspiration for Suneet Varma's collection. Soft tones that echoed the splendour of moonlight were used, along with flowing, soft materials and intricate hand embroidery. Every ensemble conveyed a unique tale of elegance, mystery, and charm.

While speaking to ANI, Riddhima talked about the collection, saying, "So this is not overly dramatic, it just resonates with what I usually wear to weddings and to other functions. It's something that I would wear because it's very comfortable, it's something that I could wear, it is wearable, and I think it's absolutely stylish."

Kapoor added that she prefers comfortable attire and never believes in following others, "I think one should just dress comfortable and have their own style and not copy others, there's something that might looks nice on them, it's not necessary that it will look nice on you, so just have your own style and just be comfortable and be confident."

The ace designer Suneet Varma spoke about his collaboration with Riddhima, saying, "Riddhima comes from one of the most legendary families... I believe there is a certain amount of love that we share with each other. I also find that she's a girl who can do so much. She practises yoga every day, takes care of her children, her husband, and her family. She's now doing a movie. She's a jewellery designer. She's able to actually do a lot. So, for me, I think she's a perfect muse."

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), in collaboration with Reliance Brands, presents India Couture Week 2025. Rahul Mishra's spectacular opening presentation kicked off the week-long fashion festival, which will end on July 30 with JJ Valaya's concluding showcase.

Regarding her career, Riddhima just finished filming her first feature film with comedian Kapil Sharma. Her mother, Neetu Kapoor, plays a significant part in the movie as well. The film also features Sarath Kumar, Aditi Mittal, and Sadia Khateeb. The film's producers have yet to reveal the title or the date of its release.

