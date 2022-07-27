Rashmika Mandanna sets the ramp on fire with her expressions & outfit at Indian Couture Week | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@RMANDANNATEAM Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following and loves to keep her followers engaged by sharing photos and videos from her personal life. She recently attended the 15th edition of the Indian Couture Week, which has created a lot of buzz. The who's who of the fashion industry ranging from social media influencers, and actors to fashion bloggers and stylists, all have their calendars booked for the week. Rashmika walked the ramp in her gorgeous red Varun Bahl floral-designed lehenga.

Varun Bahl brought to life a world of flora and fauna with his new collection that showcased the wilderness of the forest in embroidered and embellished weaves. The forest-themed ramp was set on fire when Rashmika walked in as the show stopper. Wearing a beautiful red embroidered lehenga, Rashmika had fun on the ramp. She smiled, laughed, and waved at the audience, leaving everyone in the audience impressed.

Staying true to its title 'New leaf', Varun took the audience on a mystical journey inside the world of enchanted forests. He left the fashion lovers mesmerized with his magical collection that plays on different textures with appliques such as feathers, sequins, and fabrics such as silks and velvet. ALSO READ: Good Bye first look out: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's 'heartwarming' film to release on THIS date

Varun's collection was all about re-inventing and upscaling his classic patchwork embroidery. The designer made a mixed bag of both classic and fresh ideas by keeping his signature work at the forefront and also exploring a new direction of beads, gemstones, 3D embroidered flowers and leaves. He created a mixed palette of colours by infusing red, black and white. Fresh-toned peaches and ochre yellow added a breath of fresh air to the silhouettes.

Indian Couture Week opened last Friday with Tarun Tahiliani and is going to the last day of July. Anamika Khanna will be closing Couture Week. For the past two years, designers showcased their designs online. After a hiatus of two years, the physical event is taking place.

(With ANI inputs)

Read More Lifestyle News