JJ Valaya’s showstopper moment: Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan slay the ramp Rasha and Ibrahim brought modern royalty to life at JJ Valaya’s ICW 2025 showcase. Their magical chemistry and regal looks lit up the couture runway like never before.

New Delhi:

Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan set the runway on fire as they turned showstoppers for JJ Valaya at the India Couture Week 2025. The veteran fashion designer unveiled East at the couture week with utmost grace and gravitas.

JJ presented a couture journey inspired by how the West once imagined the mystique of the East. Spanning the Far East, the Balkans, and India, the collection blended historic romance with modern craftsmanship through silks, velvets, organza, and brocade.

Both Rasha and Ibrahim appeared to be the living embodiment of JJ's vision. In all honesty, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha looked like a mystical princess, and how! Meanwhile, the young nawab Ibrahim showed the world what the Bollywood version of Prince Charming would look like.

Rasha and Ibrahim made for a gorgeous pair, and their chemistry added spark to India Couture Week 2025.

Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan at India Couture Week 2025

Take a look at the stunning snaps from the ramp walk:

Right after the event, Rasha interacted with the media and shared, "2025 has been a year of many firsts for me. Bachpan se I have watched my mom wearing JJ Valaya. I have his iconic prints… and now I feel so grateful to be able to be here and walk my first ramp walk at ICW wearing his design."

JJ also spoke about how excited he was to have Rasha on the stage, as he has a great relationship with her mom, Raveena. He said, "I've been working with her mother (Raveena) all the time. And now I'm working with her. So for me, it's a double thing. It's really special for me to work with another generation after I've worked with the earlier generation equally well."

It is heartwarming to see a new generation of Bollywood stars conquering the fashion world as well!

[ALSO READ: ICW 2025: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in rose gold lehenga at Aisha Rao's India Couture Week debut show]