71st National Awards: Rani Mukerji’s necklace carried daughter Adira into her proudest moment Rani Mukerji’s 71st National Award look wasn’t just fashion; it was a mother’s love, with her necklace engraved with Adira’s name making the win unforgettable.

New Delhi:

Rani Mukerji, Bollywood's favourite and one of the most respected actresses, has added another feather to her storied hat. The actress has been bestowed with her first-ever National Film Award. The honour was for her commanding performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', the movie that had touched hearts all over the nation with its narrative of a mother's determination and struggle to protect her child.

On stage as she picked up the award, Rani was seen to be visibly choked with emotion, humility and gratitude radiating from her very being. This experience was not only a career high but also one of personal triumph. During the event, Rani managed to bring her daughter, Adira, to the occasion.

Rani’s graceful fashion look

(Image Source : X/@IHEART_RANI)Rani Mukerji brought along daughter Adira in a minimal gold chain at National Film Awards

For the award ceremony, Rani chose understated glamour in a traditional sari. The drape was in her signature style, timeless, elegant, and rooted deep in her Indian heritage. With little jewellery and the gold chain reserved for Adira, her attire was all about balance: sophistication with emotion. Her decision made once again proves why she is still a style icon, not for trends but because she can carry emotion and meaning through what she is wearing.

Adira, the quiet presence in her big moment

While all eyes were on Rani’s stunning sari and her award, there was one detail that made the moment even more special. Around her neck, she wore a minimal gold chain with her daughter Adira’s name engraved on it. It was her way of carrying her child’s presence into one of the biggest nights of her career.

Rani has never been willing to expose Adira to publicity, hardly ever taking her into the spotlight. But on this day, she found a discreet, poignant way of keeping her daughter by her side. It was a mother's tribute, the reminder that, however high you fly, your heart always remains a little nearer home.

Something greater than an award

For Rani, this National Award is just the tip of the iceberg. It's also proof of the equilibrium she has achieved between being a renowned actor and a doting mom. Fans couldn't help but catch the significance of the simple act of donning Adira's name, symbolising the unbreakable connection between the two.

It's safe to say that this moment wasn't solely about Rani's victory but also about love, family, and the small ways in which we bring those who are closest to us with us into each triumph.