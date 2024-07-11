Radhika Merchant exudes Gujju vibes in Bandhani lehenga with Shrinathji motifs at Dandiya Night | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika Merchant in Bandhani lehenga at Dandiya Night

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, and their lavish pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing. The couple's festivities have captured everyone's attention, from a luxurious Italian cruise bash to grand Jamnagar celebrations.

Anant-Radhika's Dandiya Night

Recently, the Ambanis hosted the traditional Gujarati Mameru ceremony, followed by a vibrant Garba party. These events were filled with the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat and the signature opulence of the Ambani family. Kokilaben Ambani added a spectacular touch by hosting a dazzling Dandiya night for the soon-to-be-married couple.

Radhika Merchant Stuns in Purple Lehenga

Garba outfits are known for their vibrant colours and enchanting prints, and Radhika Merchant's attire was no exception. She captivated everyone with a mesmerising Bandhani lehenga ensemble in a stunning shade of purple. Her saree featured intricate silver sequin embroidery in eye-catching patterns and heavily embroidered borders. The bottom of the saree, adorned with intricate Shrinathji motifs, elevated her look to new heights of fashion.

The exquisite embroidery, enchanting embellishments, and sequin handwork showcased rich craftsmanship. She paired her saree with an embellished half-sleeve blouse and draped it in the seedha pallu Gujarati style. Luxurious diamond jewelry, including a choker necklace, oversized stud earrings, and bangles, added to her regal look.

Radhika Merchant's Makeup and Hairdo

Radhika's makeup look featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled into a middle-parted neat bun, enhancing her traditional look. A little black bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both aged 29, are preparing for their marriage in Mumbai with a three-day Hindu ceremony starting on July 12. The celebrations include three main events: 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14, which will be their wedding reception.

Stay tuned for more updates on this grand wedding celebration!

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant blossoms in ‘Phool Dupatta’ for her haldi look | See Pics