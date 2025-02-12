Radhika Merchant attends Mahakumbh wearing an elegant blue and green suit, know how much it costs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Radhika Merchant attends Mahakumbh wearing an elegant blue and green suit

Radhika Merchant along with Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Kokilaben Ambani and others visited Prayagraj on February 11 to attend the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. The family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam which is the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. All of them were seen donning traditional outfits while performing the rituals.

However, it was the blue and green suit of Radhika Ambani that caught the attention of the viewers. She looked graceful in a blue and green suit. The outfit featured a navy blue loose-fitted silk kurta which has a V-neckline. The kurta also had intricate zari embroidery along the neckline and borders. She wore a green dhoti pant and a matching dupatta with her kurta which gave her outfit a fashionable contrast.

The outfit was from the brand Jayanti Reddy. The price of the kurta set is 109,900, according to Pernia's Pop-Up Shop.

She completed the look with diamond stud earrings and a chain necklace. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with blushed cheeks and nude lipstick. She tied her hair in a low ponytail and wore a bindi that brought together the entire look.

Speaking of her experience of taking the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Radhika Merchant said that "it was magical". On the other hand, Anant Ambani said, “I feel very good after taking the holy dip. May God bless everyone with peace and prosperity.” Merchant said, "It was magical. Thank you."

Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant in July 2024 and the wedding festivities were held in Mumbai. However, the pre-wedding included a hastakshar ceremony that took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat and a four-day cruise throughout the Mediterranean.

