Put your best foot forward with these stylish juttis on International Women's Day 2022

Follow us on Image Source : CORAL HAZE Wear these stylish juttis on International Women's Day

Versatile, fun and ethnic, juttis remain a must-have in a girl's footwear collection. They enliven any traditional and ethnic look and also add a dash of sunshine to every outfit. Here are some of the best choices to pick on this International Women's Day and to flaunt your personality with a set of beautiful juttis and mojaris.

Leather Ethnic Mojaris Flats

You cannot miss these peach-coloured embellished leather ethnic mojaris by Nidhi Rathi, available on Myntra. They are styled to uplift your outfit and add sparkle to your overall look. Highly comfortable and easy to clean, they are a perfect choice for a desi yet breathtaking appearance. It comes with a cushioned footbed and patterned outsole. It is avalable on Myntra at Rs. 2159 (at the time of writing).

NOTE: The second edition of 'Myntra For Her', a shopping bonanza dedicated to women is being held between 5th and 8th March and will showcase over 9 lakh styles from over 3000 popular brands.

Image Source : MYNTRA Leather Ethnic Mojaris Flats

Tan Embellished Leather Ethnic Mojaris

While juttis add the spark to your outfit, Mojaris highlight the elegance. These gorgeous tan embellished leather ethnic mojaris by Nidhi Rathi, available on Myntra, is a must in your shoe collection. They don't only go with every style but also make a stylish statement. Priced at Rs. 1429 on Myntra (at the time of writing), these mojaris are very comfortable as well.

NOTE: The second edition of 'Myntra For Her', a shopping bonanza dedicated to women is being held between 5th and 8th March and will showcase over 9 lakh styles from over 3000 popular brands.

Image Source : MYNTRA Tan Embellished Leather Ethnic Mojaris

Colour Me Bright by Thread Stories

Another trustworthy brand to fulfil your desire for juttis is Thread Stories. They have a variety of handcrafted juttis to chose from. This 'Color me Bright' is something you can pick for an easy day at work or for a fun-filled time with your work. Very comfortable and easy to wear, these Thread Stories juttis compliment your personality beautifully.

Image Source : THREAD STORIES Colour Me Bright by Thread Stories

Sand Dune by Thread Stories

Well, pastels never go out of style! While clothes in pastel colours have already taken over the fashion industry, juttis in these cool new colours are a must in your collection. These cream and gold juttis called 'Sand Dune' by Thread Stories look gorgeous and feel beautiful. They come with minimal gold sequin embroidery which highlights its charm all the more.

Image Source : THREAD STORIES Sand Dune by Thread Stories

Orchard by Coral Haze

With hand-embroidered sequin and zari work, these multi-coloured abstract print juttis by Coral Haze are a dream to wear. Soft to the touch and treat to the eyes, they are made from genuine leather and are handcrafted. They compliment any desi look and call for attention. They are priced at Rs. 2,899 (at the time of writing).

Image Source : CORAL HAZE Nooraniyat by Coral Haze

Nooraniyat by Coral Haze

Nooraniyat is another example of classically gorgeous mojaris by Coral Haze. Inspired by the traditional Indian Jadau Jewellery, they ooze grace and elegance. They contain a mustard yellow velvet base covered in a classic jaal design, hand-embroidered using zardozi, gold beads and faux pearls. They are very comfortable and elevate the look instantly. They are priced at Rs. 3,600 (at the time of writing).