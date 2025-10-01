Priyanka Chopra’s Bvlgari moment at NMACC is a masterclass in high fashion and sculpted glamour Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito launch at NMACC in Mumbai. Dressed in a sculptural ruched Toni Maticevski midi dress and Bvlgari’s iconic Serpenti jewels, the global ambassador embodied the maison’s mix of glamour and bold modernity.

At the grand launch of Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Priyanka Chopra Jonas reminded the fashion world why she remains one of India’s most magnetic global style ambassadors. The 'Mary Kom' actress might not be in Mumbai all the time, but every time she arrives, she serves. This time, Priyanka surely ATE!

Priyanka arrived in a Toni Maticevski Sensei Ruched Midi Dress. In all honesty, this fashion moment is one for the books. Let's get into the details of the outfit.

Priyanka's fashion look decoded

Toni Maticevski Sensei Ruched Midi Dress is a creation that marries architectural precision with feminine sensuality. Priyanka's dress, a deep plum shot through with metallic sheen, sculpted her frame with ruched panels that curved like liquid architecture. Its asymmetry was deliberate, the folds catching light with every move, while the midi length maintained a whisper of restraint. This is Maticevski at his best, creating garments that look almost engineered, yet read as effortless on the woman who wears them.

Bvlgari jewels and Priyanka: match made in heaven

Priyanka let the dress breathe, styling it with the kind of understatement only a seasoned star can pull off. A delicate diamond bracelet and Bvlgari’s signature jewels, a sparkling necklace shaped in the house’s iconic serpenti silhouette, framed her collarbone with lethal elegance. The jewellery didn’t compete with the dress; it extended the story, a dialogue between sculptural fashion and jewelled seduction.

Hair and makeup on point

Her beauty sealed the mood: soft, glowing skin, subtly contoured cheeks, and a neutral lip that caught the light without stealing it. Eyes were softly smoked, lashes defined, the kind of makeup that translates across camera flashes and candlelight. Priyanka's hair fell in textured waves and was deliberately undone. This hairdo counters the structural exactness of the dress with ease and movement.

Priyanka and Bvlgari's global partnership

Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the global face of Bvlgari in August 2021. Since then, she has been serving as one of the maison’s most prominent ambassadors. Her partnership with the Roman luxury house reflects not just her star power, but also her alignment with Bvlgari’s ethos of timeless glamour fused with contemporary boldness. Much like Bvlgari itself, Priyanka bridges heritage and modernity, bringing an unmistakable Indian resonance to a label synonymous with European luxury.

In the end, the look wasn’t just an appearance; it was a study in contrasts: rigidity and fluidity, architecture and allure, metallic strength and soft glamour. Priyanka Chopra didn’t just attend a Bvlgari launch; she embodied its essence, serpentine, sculptural, and unforgettable.

