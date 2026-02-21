Priyanka Chopra carries Rs 5 lakh parrot clutch, internet recalls Urvashi Rautela carrying it earlier

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra rarely steps out without turning it into a fashion moment. Whether it is a red carpet or a press appearance, the styling is usually deliberate. So when she began promotions for The Bluff, all eyes were on what she would wear next.

The film is slated to release on Prime Video on February 25, 2026, and Priyanka is currently in full press-tour mode. For one outing, she chose an electric blue ensemble made from sheer fabric, featuring a dramatic top and tiered skirt. But while the outfit drew admiration, it was her accessory that truly sparked conversation.

Priyanka Chopra’s parrot clutch: Price and brand details

The standout piece was a crystal-encrusted parrot clutch from Judith Leiber. The specific design, titled the Parrot Scarlet, is priced at $5,695, which roughly converts to Rs 5.1 lakh.

The minaudière is saturated with vibrant tropical tones, featuring detailed feather work and sculpted wings. On the brand’s official website, the piece is described as: “This parrot doesn’t speak, it sings.” It is also available in other colour variations, all retailing at the same price point.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Priyanka Chopra flaunted the parrot clutch during The Bluff press tour.

Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff press tour look: Styling breakdown

Priyanka styled the bold clutch with restraint. The electric blue outfit was dramatic but balanced, allowing the parrot bag to serve as the single maximalist element. Hair sleek. Makeup polished. No competing accessories. The overall effect was chic and controlled. The clutch popped because nothing else tried to overpower it.

Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes look: Parrot clutch comparison

The bag did not just trend for its price or craftsmanship. Many netizens quickly pointed out that Urvashi Rautela had carried the same parrot clutch at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. At Cannes, Urvashi paired it with a body-hugging gown inspired by Mexican mosaic art, complete with a long train and a crown. The look leaned heavily into maximalism.

Fashion watchdog account Diet Sabya wrote, “Is PC carrying the iconic tota bag from Miss Universe Lady’s Cannes lewk? Kaho jo kehna hai, but Urvashi did do this first! Sorry.”

Fashion commentator Malliha Fatima also weighed in, stating that Urvashi had made the bag viral, though she personally would have styled the hair differently and skipped the crown.

Priyanka Chopra vs Urvashi Rautela: Who styled the parrot clutch better?

The comparison ultimately came down to styling choices. Priyanka Chopra opted for understated chic, letting the clutch remain the focal point. Urvashi Rautela embraced full-scale glamour, making the accessory part of a larger dramatic statement.

Same Judith Leiber bag. Two completely different interpretations. That, perhaps, is what keeps fashion conversations alive.

