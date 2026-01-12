Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Golden Globes 2026 look: A closer look at her custom Dior gown Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet in a custom midnight-blue Dior gown paired with Bulgari sapphire jewellery. A closer look at the sculptural silhouette, understated beauty, and why the look stood out for its restraint.

The Golden Globes tend to reward restraint more than spectacle, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas seemed to understand that instinctively this year. Her appearance was not about shock value or trend-chasing, but about presence, quiet, considered, and confidently couture. In custom Dior and Bulgari jewellery, she let fabric, cut, and proportion do the work.

Rendered in a deep midnight blue, the look nodded to old-Hollywood glamour without slipping into nostalgia. The silhouette felt deliberate rather than dramatic, with details that revealed themselves slowly: a sculptural bow, a softened hemline, jewellery chosen for tone rather than scale. It was the look that photographs beautifully, but rewards a closer look even more.

Priyanka Chopra's gown: Dior, shaped, not shouted

Chopra wore a custom Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, anchored by a strapless satin bodice that gathered gently across the torso. The construction was precise, but never stiff. At the side, a dramatic ribbon tied into a bow introduced an element of couture playfulness, noticeable but not demanding attention.

From the waist, it flowed down to a narrowing at the knee, with a bubble-hem, double-layered effect. It gave movement without volume, softness without excess. In the lights, the gown moved beautifully; proof that structure and ease don't have to be opposing ideas.

The jewellery: Bulgari, deep blue and deliberate

Our desi girl paired the look with Bulgari jewellery, choosing a blue sapphire choker that sat cleanly against the neckline. The choice appeared intentional rather than ornamental. A matching sapphire ring completed the set, echoing the depth of the gown rather than competing with it. The jewellery didn’t dominate the look. It sharpened it.

Hair: Glossy, unfussy, confident

Her hair was worn down, parted at the centre, and styled into a smooth blowout with natural movement. There was no attempt at over-styling here. The softness of the finish balanced the sculptural elements of the dress, keeping the overall look relaxed and modern. It was red-carpet hair that trusted simplicity.

Makeup: Defined, not overworked

The makeup design continued with the same muted approach. Full eyebrows defined the facial features, accompanied by subtly done eyes, as well as a radiant and even skin finish. The lips added some colour with muted mauve, along with a clean and classic pink manicure. Nothing distracted. Nothing needed adjusting.

Nick Jonas’ classic tuxedo moment

Beside her, Nick Jonas kept things traditional in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow tie. The tailoring was sharp, the styling minimal. It was a look that understood its role, to complement, not compete, and did so with ease.

Together, the couple delivered one of the evening’s most assured fashion moments. Not flashy. Not overthought. Just well-executed, well-styled, and quietly confident. In a room full of statements, Chopra’s Dior look stood out for knowing exactly when to stop.