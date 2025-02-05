Priyanka Chopra brother wedding: Actress turns heads in coral kurta set, know how much it costs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Priyanka Chopra turns heads in coral kurta set

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. The wedding festivities have begun and the actress was spotted with her family in a kurta set.

The 42-year-old actress is known for her fashion sense and she makes sure her outfits always stand out. Chopra Jonas wore a salwar suit that she paired with earrings, juttis and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

The coral kurta set is perfect for day wedding festivities from the brand One Not Two. The brand website describes the kurta set as "Silk kurta set with intricate floral hand embroidery. Perfect for special occasions, pre-wedding celebrations & parties."

The kurta featured a V-neckline and had a loose and relaxed fit. It also had sequin floral hand embroidery all over the kurta. The actress also carried a dupatta of the same colour that brought the entire look together.

For her footwear, she choose a pair of juttis from the shelves of Fizzy Goblet. She also carried Louis Vuitton Coussin PM Bag.

If you loved Priyanka Chopra's outfit and want to buy it, you can do so from the brand's website. The kurta set from the brand One Not Two retails for Rs. 28,950.

For her hair and makeup, she chose to keep her makeup minimal with a soft dewy look and kept her tresses loose.

On the work front, she wrapped the filming of Citadel Season 2 and is now focusing on her upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, SSMB29, that is directed by SS Rajamouli.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt channels Cinderella in stunning golden ball gown for latest photoshoot | See pics