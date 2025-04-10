Prada agrees to buy Versace from Capri for nearly 1.25 billion euros, check deets inside Prada agrees to buy the Italian fashion brand Versace for 1.25 billion euros. Versace will join Prada and Miu Miu among others which are part of the Prada group. Read on to know more.

Prada is set to buy the Italian fashion brand Versace from Capri Holdings (CPRI.N) for 1.25 billion euros ($1.38 billion), said a report in The New York Times. Andrea Guerra, Prada Group’s chief executive, in a news release, said that the acquisition would add, “a new dimension, different and complementary,” to the Group. “Versace has huge potential,” he added, while noting, “the journey will be long.”

Versace will join Prada, Miu Miu, Luna Rossa and pastry brand Marchesi which are part of the Prada Group. They aim to create a "beast in class" mosaic of Italian savoir-faire.

The New York Times says that this gives the Prada Group’s fashion holding critical mass, adding a ready-to-wear brand with a notably different identity to those of Miu Miu and Prada.

The Prada Group aims to fund the acquisition with debt wherein they will borrow more than one billion euros. The deal is expected to close by the second half of the year, however, the plan has been approved by the boards of both companies.

Patrizio Bertelli, chairman and former co-CEO of Prada said in the news release, “we share a strong commitment to creativity, craftsmanship and heritage,” as well as an understanding of the consumer power of brand semiology — the upside triangle, the medusa head — and a belief in the importance of family, said the New York Times report.

Last month, Donatella Versace, stepped down as the chief creative officer of Versace after having held the position for nearly 30 years. She had taken on the role after the tragic murder of her brother, Gianni Versace, the brand's founder.

