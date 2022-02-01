Power dressing for men: Tips to pull off right outfits with panache

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Selecting a location for your special days may not take much effort, but dressing well is quite crucial and can take up all of your time – especially for guys. Experts say it's critical to put on the right outfit for the occasion and pull it off with panache. Ravi Gupta, creative head of Gargee Designer's shares tips for power dressing for men.

Sharp look

The colour blue is perfect for both day and night, and any man can pull it off like a pro. Wearing a blue shirt with a fitted slim-fit jacket will quickly turn heads and transform your day into a beautiful date night.

The neck game is on

Trying on a fresh neck style can completely transform your look. To complete your style, opt for a shirt with a band collar. Roll-neck sweaters are a good choice for the season and give you a traditional style.

Jackets

Nothing is more appealing than a man dressed in a well-cut, well-fitted dark-coloured suit who is a survivor. Dark-coloured jackets, whether slim or not, never fail to impress women. So find a tailor who can assist you in achieving the most excellent fit and appearance for you.

Accessorise the basics

A minimalistic approach to standing out in a crowd might help break up the monotony of style.

Statement brooches or lapel pins used with your coats or shirts will add to the day's appeal. Pocket squares, too, can be the focus of your outfit when coupled with plain blazers and jackets.

Footwear

You don't have to wear formal shoes when it comes to footwear. Pair it with a semi-casual or casual appearance and a fabulous pair of sneakers, moccasins, or loafers, depending on your evening style.