Pongal 2024 Fashion: 5 leading trends to incorporate into your shopping list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Leading trends to incorporate into your shopping list for Pongal 2024.

Pongal is a harvest festival that is joyfully and fervently observed and has great cultural and agricultural significance. Pongal marks the beginning of the harvest season, signalling the change from the winter solstice to longer days. Families get together to enjoy the bountiful harvest, cook the traditional Pongal feast, and engage in rituals.

Pongal is a stunning fusion of festivities and cultural customs. Past the scents of newly picked crops and the pulsating rhythms of celebratory drums is a realm of design that skillfully combines history with modern appeal. Pongal, a festival of thanksgiving and joy, provides the ideal setting for showcasing cutting-edge looks that capture the diversity of South Indian culture.

Aparajita Sengupta, Director and Creatives and Curation, of Myntra, suggests some of the leading trends to incorporate into your shopping list for Pongal:

Kanjeevaram Sarees: Kanjeevaram sarees, a true delight to wear and behold, stand as a testament to the artistry and skill of silk weavers. The heavy silk, intricate patterns, and vibrant colours make each saree a masterpiece. The hallmark lies in the vibrant colours and heavy zari work, where silver threads dipped in gold create enchanting designs.

Temple Jewellery: Sculpted from gold and silver, these pieces embody the cultural heritage of southern India. Whether in the form of necklaces, bangles, earrings, or rings, Temple Jewellery adds an artful touch to any ensemble. The contemporary twist with gemstones, diamonds, and filigree work enhances the allure of this traditional jewellery, turning it into a statement of timeless elegance.

Veshti: The Veshti, a men's garment offering a glimpse into the sartorial world of South India, remains an iconic choice. Whether worn for rituals or daily use, the pure white unstitched fabric holds cultural significance. Silks for special occasions and simple white cotton for everyday wear showcase the versatility of this timeless piece. In a world of evolving fashion, the Veshti stands as a symbol of cultural continuity.

Ethnic Sandals: Adding a touch of tradition to contemporary styles, Ethnic Sandals are stepping into the limelight. Crafted with intricate details and traditional motifs, these sandals seamlessly blend comfort with cultural flair. Perfect for Pongal celebrations, they serve as a unique accessory that complements both traditional and modern attire.

Lehenga Cholis: The Lehenga Choli, a three-piece attire comprising a flared skirt, ethnic crop top, and a flowy dupatta, is perfect for elevating the festive look for your little girls. Embroidered, printed, or embellished, Lehenga Cholis epitomizes grace and beauty. The versatility of draping the dupatta adds a touch of sophistication, making it a perfect choice for festive occasions.

(With IANS Inputs)

ALSO READ: Grooms Guide: 4 criteria you must know for choosing perfect wedding shoes