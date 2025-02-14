PM Modi wears Kulluvi cap during France visit; know about the 'Himachali topi'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL PM Modi wears Kulluvi cap during France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day trip to France wherein he co-chaired the AI summit. He also attended several other bilateral meetings during the visit. While all of the events made headlines, it was also PM Modi's cap that caught the attention of the people. PM Modi was wearing Himachal Pradesh's Kulluvi cap for his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi wore a kurta pyjama during his meeting with President Macron. This outfit featured a wool black kurta with cream-coloured pyjama pants. He wore a full-sleeved grey-coloured jacket. The PM also carried a black and cream shawl along with a muffler scarf and a pair of black boots. While the outfit had PM Modi's signature look, it was the Himachali topi that added a flair.

The Himachali Kulluvi topi had red, blue, green, grey and white embroidery.

Netizens were elated to see the Prime Minister donning the cap. Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Prime Minister Modi and French President Macaron wherein PM Modi can be seen wearing the cap. She wrote, "Himachali topi's debut in Paris."

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh too shared a picture of the Prime Minister with the French President. Singh wrote that seeing him wear the cap made him proud like every other Himachali. Differences in political ideologies notwithstanding, it was a matter of pride for every Himachali, he added.

The Kulluvi cap which is also known as the Kullu cap is a traditional headgear and it is worn by both men and women of Himachal Pradesh. The cap is made from pure wool. The cap is round in shape with a flat top. Most of these caps have a beautiful patterned band in the front. According to D'source, "A band is woven separately on small looms with colourful borders, which brightens the front part of caps. The backside, which covers the head, is made of local woolen yarn and is sometimes made of cotton or any other light material."

