Pairing sweater dresses with boots to leather pants; Kajol Goyal sets fashion goals for winters

Kajol Goyal sets fashion goals for winters

Winter is here, and several stars are serving us with some best looks for the season. From bringing back the old scarf looks to the confident leather pants, there is something for everyone. This year, social media influencer Kajol Goyal's winter looks have been the talk of the town. Fashion as an everyday phenomenon has changed over the years, and today, many designers are trying to bring back several vintage styles. Kajol Goyal presented many looks that were out-of-the-box and looked agreeable for the cold winters.

The digital creator, whose style is both comfortable and vogue at the same time, took the internet by storm with multiple winter looks she shared on social media. Her looks inspired her fans to pick up a trend or two from her. She has not only brought back several trends but also made sure to keep things simple and stylish. In one of her outfit looks, she opted for green pointed heels for the navy blue outfit. Kajol was able to pull it off with ease and grace.

In another look that went viral, she opted for a full black outfit from Zara and matched it with ankle-length lace shoes. Another look that completely made heads turn was her black Prada jacket and stylish leather pants with ankle-length boots. Her shades deserve special appreciation too. Rounded shades usually don't go with several winter looks, but Kajol's ensemble proved them all wrong and has set a trend.

There is no denying that shearling jackets and winter are two peas in a pod. However, she gave this old look a classy twist. She also brought back belted wool-blend felt trench coat. This style was super trendy in the 2000s but was replaced by several other styles but this trench coat does give us a nostalgic feel and is back in the trends today.

