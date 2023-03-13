Oscars 2023: RRR actor Ram Charan pays homage to the freedom fighters; dons brooches that look like chakras

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram Charan

RRR actor Ram Charan arrived at the Oscars' champagne carpet in style and elegance. The actor celebrates homegrown artisans with his Custom-made Shantanu and Nikhil creation. The ensemble was inspired by his RRR Character with medallion buttons and brooches that look like chakras. As for Ram Charan, the detailing lie on the badge on his chest and the buttons. The latter was accompanied by Upasana Konidela, who opted for a cream saree paired with a necklace consisting of 400 rubies.

Ram Charan's look:

The actor, representing India at the Oscars, is a matter of great pride for the entire country. The global star wore the Indian label, Shantanu & Nikhil, with immense honor. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Ram Charan looked suave in traditional black bandhgala which paid homage to the freedom fighters of the past. For the unversed, his character in the blockbuster movie RRR was of a freedom fighter and Ram Charan's ensemble had nuances of our military, such as medallion-inspired brooches and buttons that look like chakras. The bandhgala adds an edge to his style and showcases modern India.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERam Charan with Deepika Padukone

On the other hand, Upasana Kamineni Konidela complemented Ram's look with perfection in a traditional yet elegant Jayanti Reddy sustainable customised silk saree made using hand woven silk, of spun fabric, created from recycled scraps. Upasana has been incorporating sustainable practices and has initiated a string of community initiatives at grass-root levels to preserve nature and reduce our carbon footprint.

She rounded off her look with a handmade potli made from scraps. Her jewellery for the event was a quaint and statement Lilium neck piece avant-garde Mumbai-based jewellery designer, Bina Goenka that was intricately crafted and was in making for the last four years. It was maneuvered with impeccable craftsmanship, made using the highest quality of natural gemstones of pearls and approximately 400 carats of high-quality rubies that cannot be recreated.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERam Charan with wife Upasana Kamineni and SS Rajamouli

Upasana and Ram are the perfect embodiment of a global couple who believe in celebrating homegrown artisans. Their Oscar attire was not only traditional, elegant and striking but made you proud to be Indian!

