Oscars 2022 Best Dressed: Hollywood power couple Jada-Will Smith to dazzling Zendaya & Lupita Nyong’o

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Best Dressed Celebs at Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

The Academy Awards is one of the rare occasions when Hollywood celebrities bring out their personal fashion choices. This year too, Oscars 2022 Red Carpet got major traction, thanks to artists who went bold in style but kept the aesthetics of the most prestigious Hollywood gala in their minds. From power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith taking the res carpet with storm by amping up the fashion game to Kristen Stewart, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o impressing fashion critics with their sartorial choices, the vent was a lit affair.

In addition to this, Hollywood celebrities also made sure to keep up with social causes. A number of them showed their support for the people of Ukraine. While actor Benedict Cumberbatch wore the nation’s flag on the lapel of his suit, Diane Warren and Jamie Lee Curtis wore blue ribbons. Actor Jason Momoa, on the other hand, added a pocket square in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Check out photos of Best dressed Hollywood celebs at Oscars 2022 Red Carpet:

For the occasion, Will Smith and his wife Jada looked spectacular as they dressed in classic outfits. While Will chose a classic black ensemble for himself, his wife wore a gorgeous emerald gown. The actor also posted a video of them as they got all dressed for the event.

Giving extravagant gowns a skip, Kristen Stweart opted for a chic ensemble for the evening. Heading to the red carpet with her fiancee Dyan Meyer, the actress made heads turn.

Zendaya's fashion choices impressed many during the promotions of Spider-Man: No Way Home, now at Oscars 2022 Red Carpet dazzled in a cropped double silk satin shirt and flowing skirt. The actress attended the 94th Oscars in Valentino Haute Couture.

Lupita Nyong'o, on the other hand, wore a Prada custom burnished yellow three-dimensional sequins flared gown enriched with amethyst and topaz crystals while attending the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony.

Here take a look at Benedict Cumberbatch who walked the red carpet with Sophie Turner and extended support to Ukraine. Other celebs who extended their support to the war-hit nation were -- Jason Momoa, Diane Warren and Jamie Lee Curtis. Jamie Lee Curtis appears in a shimmery midnight blue Stella McCartney dress, showing off a ribbon honouring refugees. Zendaya paired a cropped white button-up with a silver train skirt.

The 94th Academy Awards' red carpet has begun at the Dolby Theatre and nominees are dazzling before the show.