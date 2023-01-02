Nysa Devgan looks sexy in LBD for New Year's party. See her cozy photos with Orry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NYSADEVGANFANS Nysa Devgan parties with Orry and Vedant

Bollywood had a great New Year celebration and thanks to Instagram, their fans got quite a peek into these big bashes. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan jetted off to Dubai to ring in New Year with her friends. Her photos and videos from the NY bash sent the internet into a frenzy. She was accompanied by her good friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan. Also, a video shared by Orry features Ahan Shetty and Guru Randhawa.

Decoding Nysa Devgan's look

From the viral photos, one can easily say that Nysa is a fashionista! She keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro. Be it styling a festive look or her travel diaries in cozy and casual to her party outfits, Nysa is making heads turn with her sartorial sense of fashion. On the celebratory occasion, Nysa looked sexy in a little black dress with a deep neckline and shiny silver embellishments on the straps which she teamed with glossy high heels. In the car, she had worn a leather jacket which she later removed at the club.

Sharing the video, Orry captioned it, "Why must all good things come to an end (dizzy symbol and sparkle emojis) #HNY 22’23." The video featured Nysa, Orry along with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tanya Shroff. Also, Nysa and her friends are seen getting into a large black SUV as they head to the Dubai nightclub. Their friend Vedant Mahajan commented on the Reel, "Reels ka raja Orhan (folded hands emoji)." While Mahika Rampal, daughter of actor Arjun Rampal, added, "Obsessed w y’all (heart and fire emojis)."

Orry and Nysa posed together for the camera. The 19-year-old star kid is seen holding Orry close as they strike a stunning pose with their friends. In one of the pics, Nysa can be seen hugging Orry from behind.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn revealed Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood. He said, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad. She is studying right now." For the unversed, Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

