Nysa Devgan dazzles in body-hugging pink dress; Khushi Kapoor goes glamourous in black | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Nysa Devgan and Khushi Kapoor

Nysa Devgan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter has been a private person and refrains from making any photos or videos from her personal life public. After a long time, the Starkid made an appearance as she stepped out to celebrate Christmas with her friends, Mahikaa Rampal, Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Nysa and Mahika, who are from the UK, are spending the holidays in Mumbai. Khushi and Nysa stole the show with their glamorous attires for the event.

Nysa sizzled in a skintight pink dress while Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor personified hotness in a black mini outfit.

Nysa Devgan's look

In a video, which has surfaced on the internet, Nysa looked sexy in a body-hugging pink dress which she teamed with light pink flays. Her maxi-length ensemble featured full-length sleeves and a wide U-neckline. She styled her look with a bracelet, a sleek chain, and left her locks open in centre-parted way. The starkid opted for glossy nude lip shade, heavy mascara and blushed cheeks. Nysa was joined by Orry and together they were later joined by their friend Vedant Mahajan.

Khushi Kapoor's outfit

Khushi Kapoor arrived for the Christmas bash in style. She slayed in a black crop top and mini skirt set. The bodycon fitting dress featured a strapless silhouette, the skirt with a mini hem length and a black matching fur-adorned sleeve cover, and strappy black pumps. She completed her look with gold hoop earrings, a black mini bag, a centre-parted neat bun, and minimal makeup.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim looked hot in a black leather jacket which he paired with a V-neck fitted white T-shirt, and black denim jeans. He rounded off his look in black-and-white sneakers.

Read More Lifestyle News