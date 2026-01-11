Decoding Nupur Sanon’s timeless bridal look and Stebin Ben’s ivory tailoring moment From sculpted ivory lace to soft-glam beauty, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding style is a lesson in modern bridal elegance. A closer look at the dress, makeup, hair, and tailored ivory menswear that made the celebration Vogue-worthy.

New Delhi:

Some weddings are grand. Some are intimate. And then there are those rare moments that feel lifted straight out of a fashion editorial. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's marriage is like a contemporary fairy tale, which is all about the composed frame, deliberate action, and romance that brings the focus to the forefront without making any extra effort.

Slipped into chiselled ivory, flowy lace, and effortlessly elegant looks, their fashion narrative takes cues from classic Western wedding styles through a modern, fashion-oriented perspective. Whether Nupur’s elegant bridal look, Stebin’s polished look in ivory, they all dialectically emphasise the vernacular of modern luxury.

Nupur Sanon’s modern fairytale bride moment

If bridal fashion is having a renaissance, Nupur Sanon is leading it with quiet confidence. Her look leans into timeless Western bridal codes, softened with an unmistakably contemporary ease. Nothing feels overstyled. Nothing feels accidental either.

The dress: Sculpted lace with soft drama

Nupur’s wedding dress is a lesson in subtlety. The ivory lace fabric contours the body before flowing into a flowing train that is exquisitely balanced with structure. The off-shoulder neckline gives it a whisper of vintage glamour, but the clean finish keeps it very contemporary, almost like it was shot for an editorial spread. It's the sort of wedding gown that does not upstage the moment, but enhances it.

These are bridal dresses designed to take excellent photographs, no matter what the setting: vow, kiss, or other.

The veil: Sheer, classic, and deliberately minimal

The veil stays traditional, long and translucent, allowing the intricate lace beneath to shine through. No heavy embellishments, no distraction.

Hair: Polished, effortless, and timeless

Nupur’s hair is styled in a sleek, centre-parted low ponytail, pulled back just enough to spotlight her features. The finish is smooth but not stiff, with a natural sheen that keeps the look fresh rather than severe. This hairstyle choice anchors the entire ensemble. It lets the dress do the talking while giving bridal minimalism its well-deserved moment.

Makeup: Soft focus, bridal glow done right

The makeup follows the same philosophy: refined, radiant, and camera-ready without being overpowering. A luminous base, softly defined eyes, and neutral-toned lips come together to create a glow that feels intimate rather than theatrical. The emphasis is on skin that looks real, healthy, and beautifully lit, no contour drama required.

This is bridal beauty for someone who wants to look like herself, just slightly more ethereal.

Stebin Ben’s ivory tailoring moment

Matching the bride’s understated elegance, Stebin Ben steps away from predictable black and into a sharply tailored ivory ensemble. The sharp-suited look, layered with a vest and bow tie, is both classic and festive.

French seater lines and perfect fitting mean this design never calls attention to itself and detracts from a beautiful wedding dress: it simply coordinates well with it. This combination of perfect lines and simple details is a rare triumph in wedding design.

From pastel-dressed bridesmaids to grand architectural backdrops, the visual language of this wedding feels editorial through and through. Soft florals, muted palettes, and fluid silhouettes come together to create frames that belong on the pages of an international fashion magazine.

It is proof that modern bridal style does not need excess. Just clarity, confidence, and very good tailoring.

