Nita Ambani redefines elegance in a regal blue handcrafted Manish Malhotra saree | See pics Nita Ambani dazzles in a regal blue Manish Malhotra silk saree adorned with intricate resham embroidery and exquisite zardozi details, complemented perfectly by opulent diamond jewels.

New Delhi:

Nita Ambani, whose style sense and love for the classic Indian attire are well-documented, has again left fashionistas impressed with her new look. Overlooking heavily ornamented gowns, the businesswoman-turned-philanthropist recently left everyone awestruck with a gorgeous blue hand-woven Manish Malhotra saree that perfectly expressed the strength of simplicity.

A classic drape by Manish Malhotra

Nita Ambani wore an exquisite navy blue silk saree designed by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The six yards of beauty were heavily embellished with multi-coloured resham aari embroidered borders, creating a sweet contrast and texture against the plain blue background. With a reek of royalty, the saree also featured silver and gold kasab and fine zardozi work, reflecting the hallmark detail-conscious style of Malhotra.

She draped the saree in traditional fashion, with the pallu sensuously flowing over the shoulder, and complemented it with a matching hand-woven Banarasi brocade blouse, giving the entire ensemble a sense of heritage. For those who like a less cumbersome drape, this piece from old age is an example of how simplicity can be so ravishing.

Diamonds are a girl's best friend

It wouldn't be Nita Ambani style if it weren't for a splash of glitter. While the saree was restrained, however, her accessories certainly were not. She wore a daripada along with eye-popping diamond stud earrings – which were "giant-sized" as per early reports – a fine belt of a pendant chain, a bejewelled diamond bangle, and diamond rings which glittered. These stunning gems went perfectly well with the dramatic blue of her saree, giving a little drama without being overdramatic.

Effortless beauty: Hair and makeup

Nita Ambani finished her graceful appearance with a light touch of make-up, emphasising her own features. She used nude eyeshadow, winged kohl eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, and mascara-ed lashes. Well-groomed brows, pink cheeks, and glossy pink lips rounded off the bright and glossy look. Her luscious locks were left open in a side partition, flowing beautifully down her back, adding to the overall relaxed and ethereal appearance.

About Nita Ambani

Apart from her fashion sense, Nita Ambani is a popular name in Indian business and philanthropy circles. She is the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is married to Mukesh Ambani, and they have three children, Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia blurs lines between glam and street wear in latest shoot, check pics here