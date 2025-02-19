Nita Ambani pairs heirloom Parsi Gara saree with diamond earrings, pearl necklace for Harvard conference Nita Ambani delivered the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference. For the event, she picked a blue and red heirloom Parsi Gara saree.

Nita Ambani attended the Harvard India Conference that was held over the weekend on February 15 and 16. She delivered the keynote address at the prestigious event. Ambani makes sure to highlight Indian culture and heritage on the world stage. Likewise, she wore an heirloom Parsi Gara saree for the Harvard India Conference.

Designer Manish Malhotra shared that Nita Ambani's saree is an heirloom Parsi Gara saree that has been revived by Zenobia S. Davar, a renowned saree revivalist.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, "The ever-graceful and Beautiful Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani epitomizes elegance in an heirloom Parsi Gara saree, beautifully revived by Zenobia S. Davar, a renowned saree revivalist. In stunning shades of red and blue, the saree’s intricate hand-embroidered floral motifs celebrate a legacy of artistry passed down through generations. With an stylised blouse by us, this ensemble bridges the rich tapestry of cultural heritage with contemporary couture… Conceptualising concepts to styling timeless looks with Nita and us discussing handlooms to archival embroideries are precious and cherished moments."

She paired the blue and red saree with statement diamond earrings and a pearl necklace. She wore a pair of diamond studs that truly added to the grandeur of the outfit. Along with the studs, she also wore a multi-strand pearl necklace, pearl and diamond bangles and a statement diamond ring.

She left her hair open in soft waves and side parting. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with darkened brows, pink lips and blushed cheeks. She completed the look with a blue bindi.

While attending the event, Ambani was asked to choose between her husband, Mukesh Ambani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a round of rapid-fire questions. She gave a witty answer and said, "I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home."

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed redefines bridal fashion in gorgeous traditional couture | See pics