Nita Ambani exudes elegance in zari embroidered golden suit at Anant-Radhika's haldi ceremony | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nita Ambani exudes elegance in embroidered golden suit

This week marks the highly anticipated wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The couple has been celebrating with a series of extravagant pre-wedding ceremonies, setting the stage for what promises to be a grand event.

The festivities continued with the Haldi ceremony on Monday. Held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai, it featured the groom’s mother, Nita Ambani, in a rare and stunning suit look. Known for her preference for lehengas and sarees, Nita Ambani surprised everyone by donning a golden suit designed by Manish Malhotra. The suit was adorned with an intricate silver chatai technique border and silver embroidery on the cuffs, complemented by a double-drape dupatta with antique and zardozi embroidery.

Take a look at the post here:

Nita Ambani accessorised her ensemble with a matching golden maang tikka and statement silver jhumkas, adding to her elegant appearance. She completed her look with loose, wavy hair parted in the middle and subtle makeup featuring nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. Her stunning appearance at the Haldi ceremony has set a new standard for festive fashion.

One of the highlights of their pre-wedding celebrations was the Sangeet ceremony, where international pop sensation Justin Bieber performed, adding a star-studded touch to the festivities. The celebration was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the couple’s love for grandeur.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12. The couple, who have known each other since childhood and later fell in love, have already hosted two grand pre-wedding ceremonies, one in Jamnagar and another on a cruise across Europe. They also had a Mameru ceremony last week, a tradition where the bride’s maternal uncle presents wedding gifts to the bride.

As the wedding day approaches, the excitement and anticipation continue to build, with everyone eagerly awaiting the grand union of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta dazzle at 'Samuhik Vivah', know deets about their ethnic outfits