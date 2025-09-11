Navratri outfit ideas 2025: Kurtis, skirts, fusion styles for Garba nights From kurtis and flared skirts to Indo-Western fusion looks, here are stylish Navratri 2025 outfit ideas to keep your festive fashion modern and comfortable.

New Delhi:

Navratri is just around the corner, and everyone is busy planning their outfits for the nine days. This year, Navratri will begin on September 22, 2025, and will end on October 2, 2025. While people take part in pujas and rituals, they also celebrate the festival with food, dance, and the most gorgeous outfits.

While traditional attire like lehengas and chaniya cholis are popular, modern Navratri fashion includes stylish kurtis, chic skirts, and fusion wear. These outfits not only have the festive spirit but also make you comfortable. Here are some modern Navratri outfit ideas.

Navratri Kurti Styles for Women

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Navratri Kurti Styles for Women

Kurtis are a timeless and versatile choice for Navratri celebrations. You can choose short kurtis with mirror work or embroidery and pair them with flared palazzos or dhoti pants. You can also wear asymmetrical kurtis with vibrant dupattas that will give you flair during Garba.

Trendy Navratri Skirts and Tops

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Trendy Navratri Skirts and Tops

A Navratri staple is long flared skirts with ethnic prints, sequins, or mirror work. You can also pair these skirts with crop tops or off-shoulder blouses, as it gives a very chic look. To make it more festive, you can layer it with a light jacket or cape. Mix-and-match styling has become very popular. You can wear a printed skirt with plain tops or vice versa. Accessorise with statement earrings and bangles to complete the festive vibe.

Fusion Navratri Outfit Ideas for 2025

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Fusion Navratri Outfit Ideas for 2025

Blending traditional designs with modern cuts is in trend this year. Opt for jumpsuits with Gujarati embroidery, Indo-Western gowns, or even draped sarees with belts. They can be great for Garba nights. You can also pair denim jackets with lehenga skirts or style ethnic tops with wide-leg trousers.

ALSO READ: Navratri colours 2025 with dates: 9 days, 9 colours and their meaning