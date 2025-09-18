What to wear for Navratri: Stylish dress ideas for men, women and kids Celebrate Navratri 2025 in style with vibrant dress ideas for women, men and kids. From lehengas to kurtas, here are the perfect festive looks for Garba nights.

New Delhi:

Navratri is one of the most vibrant festivals in India. The nine days of Navratri include not just pujas and rituals but also dance, music, and other colourful traditions. Along with these, people also wear some of the most beautiful outfits during the festivities.

From lehengas to kurta sets, dressing up for Navratri is as much about culture as it is about the festive mood. Not just adults, even kids love to be a part of the celebrations, and their outfits make the occasion even better. Here are some ideas for Navratri dresses for women, men, and kids that can help you choose the perfect festive look.

Navratri Dress Ideas for Women

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Graceful lehengas and traditional sarees with festive embroidery bring charm to Navratri evenings.

Women are often at the center during Navratri celebrations with their bright and graceful outfits. Some people wear lehenga cholis with mirror work, embroidery or bandhani prints that match the Garba and Dandiya evenings. Also, sarees in red, yellow, and green are a timeless pick. For those who prefer something lighter, anarkali suits and cotton kurtas in vibrant shades are comfortable yet elegant options.

Navratri Outfits for Men

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Kurta-pajama paired with embroidered jackets is the go-to style for men celebrating Garba and Dandiya nights.

Men’s festive wear for Navratri combines tradition with modern style. The classic choice is a kurta-pajama set, which can be paired with a colourful bandhani or printed jacket. Short kurtas with dhotis or churidars give a traditional yet stylish look. You can also elevate the look with embroidered Nehru jackets. Men can also choose light fabrics like cotton or silk blends for Garba nights.

Cute Navratri Outfits for Boys

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Cute kurta sets and colourful jackets make little boys look adorable during Navratri festivities.

Boys look absolutely adorable in miniature versions of traditional outfits. A kurta-pajama set with a small printed jacket is both comfortable and festive. Bright colours like orange, yellow, and blue work well for Navratri. Some parents can also choose dhoti-kurta sets or short sherwanis for their little ones.

Beautiful Navratri Outfits for Girls

(Image Source : PINTEREST)From mirror work lehengas to comfy festive frocks, girls’ outfits add extra sparkle to Navratri nights.

Little girls bring unmatched charm to Navratri. The most popular choice is a lehenga choli in lightweight fabrics, adorned with mirror work or embroidery, perfect for Garba nights. Cotton frocks with traditional prints are also a good option for young children. Dupattas, bangles, and tiny bindis add a festive touch to their look.

ALSO READ: Navratri outfit ideas 2025: Kurtis, skirts, fusion styles for Garba nights