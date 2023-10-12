Navratri 2023: 5 ways to embrace quiet fashion without pinching the pocket during festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the ways to embrace quiet fashion during the festive season.

The festive season of Navratri is a time to celebrate with loved ones and enjoy the joyous occasion. This year Navratri 2023 will begin on October 15 and will end on October 24. Everyone wants to look beautiful during the 9-day festival; however, it can be difficult to dress up while being conscious of our wallet. Therefore, here are five ways to embrace quiet fashion without pinching the pocket during Navratri 2023.

Avoid buying new clothes each year and reuse the ones from previous years

Many of us tend to buy new clothes every year for the Navratri celebration, but this can be expensive. Rather than splurging on expensive clothing, why not reuse your old clothes and give them a new life? You can pair them with new accessories or add a few embellishments to give them a fresh look.

Create your style with traditional and modern pieces

Traditional pieces like sarees, lehengas, and kurtas are always a great option for festivals like Navratri. But if you're looking for something different and unique, try combining traditional pieces with modern garments like jumpsuits and palazzos. This way, you can create an interesting fusion look without having to purchase expensive pieces.

Opt for fabrics like cotton or linen instead of silk or velvet

Silk and velvet are extremely luxurious fabrics that can be expensive. Instead of opting for such fabrics, you can choose more affordable fabrics like cotton or linen which are lighter, more comfortable, and easier to maintain.

Accessorize your outfits instead of buying new ones

Accessories such as scarves, earrings, necklaces, bangles, etc. can add a lot of glamour and elegance to any outfit without causing much strain on your pocket. Just make sure to choose accessories that match your outfit perfectly.

Don't forget about ethnic footwear

You can find a variety of ethnic footwear like juttis and mojaris in vibrant colours and styles that will add a touch of ethnic charm to your look. They are quite affordable as well so you don't need to worry about spending too much money on them.

