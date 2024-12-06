Mocha Mousse is Pantone's colour of the year 2025: Warm brown hue infused with elegance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mocha Mousse is Pantone's colour of the year 2025.

Mocha Mousse has been named Pantone's colour of the year for 2025. It is a warm brown that speaks elegance and sophistication. This particular shade has captured the attention of designers and creators worldwide, making it a popular choice for fashion, home decor, and even technology. Mocha Mousse has rich and inviting tones that bring warmth and comfort and exude a refined and luxurious aesthetic. The infusion of deep brown shades gives depth and dimension to any design, making it versatile and timeless.

"For Pantone Colour of the Year 2025, we look to a mellow brown hue whose inherent richness and sensorial, comforting warmth taps into our desire for comfort and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others," says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Colour Institute.

She also said, "A trend-led fashion colour with a rich neutrality, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expands our perception of brown, transforming it from humble and earthbound to luxurious and aspirational. Infused with sensorial warmth, it shines in soft-touch weaves, buttery leathers and suedes, cushy velvets, cashmere, angora, and shaggy, furry knits that envelop and embrace."

The soothing colour transports our senses into pleasurable comfort, inspiring and inviting. "At the same time, with its lightweight appearance, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse lends itself equally to diaphanous and floaty chiffons, silky textures, satins, and jersey fabrics that add fluidity and draped elegance," Laurie added.

Let's take a look at the colour:

According to Laurie, Mocha Mousse brings sophistication and elegance to any space or product. "A soft brown whose warming glow enhances the inherent radiance of individual skin tones across a wide variety of undertones, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse embodies the desire for unpretentious, authentic beauty and minimalist looks tied to simplicity," she mentions. "Characterised by its earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse promotes a pure and organic approach to luxury."

Pantone describes Mocha Mousee as one that "blends effortlessly with any colour, enriching each ensemble with a touch of warmth and refined luxury."

The Pantone Colour of the Year 1999 was Sky Blue and every unique colour has been chosen every December since then.

