Miss World 2025's crown contains 1770 diamonds and 18 carrot white gold, know price and more

Hyderabad, the city of pearls and rich heritage, is abuzz with excitement as it hosts the 72nd Miss World competition! After last year's event in Mumbai, the spotlight is now on Telangana's capital, where the grand finale is set to take place on May 31st. The top 40 contestants, including India's very own Nandini Gupta, have already showcased their charm and wit in the interview round held on May 29th and 30th. With India's Manushi Chillar winning the title in 2017, expectations are high for Nandini, a talented representative from Rajasthan. If she wins, Nandini will not only bask in glory but also don a breathtaking crown studded with 1770 sparkling diamonds!

Miss World 2025 crown

The coveted Miss World crown is a masterpiece! Adorned with 1770 small diamonds, a stunning 175.49-carat sapphire, and 18-carat white gold, this crown is valued at approximately Rs 3 crore. The majestic blue hue symbolises peace, wisdom, and loyalty. But the crown is just the beginning, the winner of Miss World 2025 will also take home a prize of Rs 1.15 crore, a significant increase from previous years. Yet, according to CEO Julia Morley, the true value lies not in the prize money but in the opportunity to travel the world and make a meaningful impact through humanitarian projects.

Miss World 2025 contestants

Miss World 2025 has candidates from 108 countries, organised by continent. The finale will begin with all participants walking the ramp, followed by the introduction of the 16 contestants who were fast-tracked. The judges will then choose 24 additional contestants based on their performance during the show to complete the Top 40.

The group will then be reduced down to the Top 20, and eventually to the Top 8, with two members from each continent. These eight will confront questions about global difficulties and modern women's issues. Only four will advance to the final round based on the quality of their responses.

The final question for the top four will be, "What would you do if you were Miss World?" The winner, chosen based on her response, will be crowned by Kristina Pizkova, the current Miss World.

Miss World 2025 finale

The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival 2025 is set to take place tomorrow, May 31, 2025. The event is being hosted in Hyderabad, Telangana, and will take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

According to the Miss World Organisation, for the first time, viewers worldwide will be able to witness the event either through national television in select countries or via the official pay-per-view platform at www.watchmissworld.com.

