Before Manika Vishwakarma takes the Miss Universe 2025 stage, here’s a look at India’s past winners

As Manika Vishwakarma prepares to represent India at Miss Universe 2025, she carries more than just her own dreams; she’s stepping into a legacy shaped by some of India’s most iconic beauty queens.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 21, 2025. Now, let's have a look at the Indian contestants who have brought the crown home till date.

Sushmita Sen — The Trailblazing Pioneer

It all began in 1994, when Sushmita Sen made history as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown, at just 18 years old.

Her victory wasn’t just about beauty; it symbolised a changing India, bold, confident, and ready to be seen. Even today, she’s remembered as a cultural icon who helped redefine what an Indian woman could achieve on the global stage.

Lara Dutta — Power, Poise, and a Perfect Answer

Six years later, in 2000, Lara Dutta brought home the second Miss Universe title for India.

Her final answer in the Q&A round was unforgettable — she scored an astonishing 9.99/10, which remains one of the highest marks in Miss Universe history.

In that moment, she showed how pageantry could be a platform for strong opinions, ambition, and eloquence.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu — Ending a 21-Year Wait

After a long 21-year pause, India’s Miss Universe crown returned in 2021, thanks to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

Her win felt like more than a personal triumph — it was a cultural moment, a powerful reminder that the world was still watching India, and India was ready to shine again.

Manika Vishwakarma — The New Hope for 2025

Now, all eyes are on Manika Vishwakarma, who won the Miss Universe India 2025 crown and is heading to Thailand for the international competition.

Born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, she’s a political science and economics student, part of a generation that blends ambition, awareness, and grace.

Her journey is not just about beauty; it’s about character, conviction, and carrying forward a story that started more than three decades ago.

