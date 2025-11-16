Manika Vishwakarma’s black lehenga is the wedding-season style cue you didn’t know you needed At the Miss Universe 2025 gala, Manika Vishwakarma turned heads in a dark brocade lehenga, mirror-work choli and embroidered jacket by Rajdeep Ranawat. Here’s a style breakdown of how she fused Indian heritage with global glamour.

New Delhi:

Manika Vishwakarma made heads turn at the much-awaited gala dinner of Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand. The gorgeous dame's choice of ethnic heritage wear boldly stood out among the sea of dazzling gowns. Clearly, she is a true desi girl at heart!

Here’s a close look at how her ensemble captured tradition, modernity and regal flair, as well as what it says about Indian craftsmanship at the global stage. Her outfit can serve as fashion inspo for wedding looks!

Manika Vishwakarma's look at a glance

Manika wore a striking set by designer Rajdeep Ranawat, comprising a dark-toned brocade lehenga skirt paired with a gold-silver mirror-worked choli, topped by a richly embroidered navy jacket.

The palette: deep black and navy, an unusually sober choice for pageant gala night, where bright gowns rule.

The mapping of mirror work and floral embroidery on the jacket lent a sculptural dimension to the silhouette.

Her styling choices played to the heritage: a maang tikka, jhumkas, a choker, and bangles in gold tones, all true to the traditional Indian jewellery canon.

Why this moment matters

This look wasn't just an outfit; it functioned as a cultural statement.

Heritage in focus

By opting for a lehenga-jacket combination over a Western evening gown, Manika reasserted Indian artisanal prestige on a stage where homogenised glamour often reigns. The heavy embroidery and mirror work draw on regional craft traditions, a nod to India's bespoke lineage.

Strategic colour narrative

Opting for darker shades, black and navy, is considered a move-elegant, slightly rebellious, and distinctly different. It says: “Yes, I’m part of the global pageant language, but I speak my own dialect.”

Global visibility, local roots

In an era where cultural authenticity matters, this outfit allowed Manika to present a global-ready image without falling into global style tropes. Her fans called it “ROYLATY! Such a queen you are, Mani.”

In doing so, she captured more than cameras — she captured narrative.

The craftsmanship and styling details

Let’s dig into the finer points.

Brocade lehenga skirt: Rich texture, heavier weight — communicates formality and opulence.

Mirror-work choli: Metallic mirror details catch light, emphasising movement and presence under event lighting.

Embroidered jacket: The floral motif embroidery, laid over the shoulders, creates a structured, regal silhouette — as if the jacket is a modern take on a cape.

Jewellery and accessories: The use of traditional accessories - maang tikka, jhumka, choker, bangles - anchors the look in Indian Bridal/Ceremonial vocabulary, yet here elevated for pageant gala glamour.

Takeaways for you

One striking piece featuring heritage craft is enough to make any event look special, be it mirror work, heavy embroidery, or brocade.

The pairing of tradition with a modern twist, perhaps including a structured jacket over a lehenga, keeps the silhouette fresh and wearable globally.

Accessories should be intentional; when the outfit is rich in detail, go minimal but meaningful. Manika's jewellery complemented and did not compete.

Colours matter: stepping away from staple reds and golds into black/navy shifts the narrative, elegance with edge.

In a moment saturated with gowns, Manika Vishwakarma’s choice felt like a declaration of craft, of cultural confidence and of personal style. She didn’t just wear a stunning outfit; she mastered a statement. And in doing so, she offered Indian fashion a prime-time seat at the gala table. As we look ahead to how pageant wardrobes will evolve, this is one look I’ll remember, because it managed to merge star power with sartorial substance.

