Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma’s red gown to golden national costume, every look you need to see Manika Vishwakarma is owning the Miss Universe 2025 stage already. From her deep-red embroidered gown to the golden national costume and bold blue swimsuit, every look is making waves ahead of the finals in Bangkok.

New Delhi:

During the preliminary round of the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, Miss India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma has turned heads with her look. The 22-year-old Indian entrant surely knows how to carry herself with a lot of confidence and grace.

Let's have a look at her outfits from the preliminary round, national costume and swimsuit round.

Miss Universe 2025 preliminary round

Manika chose a richly embroidered, deep-red gown from the Vietnamese label Nhaị Moň́t 9192 for the Miss Universe competition preliminary round. The outfit combines glittering, jewel-encrusted fabric with delicate sheer panels. It features a sweeping sweetheart neckline. The gown itself changes into a flowing, semi-sheer skirt with a thigh-high split that highlights her legs, while the sleeves are short and sculpted.

Manika Vishwakarma national costume look

For the national costume round, Manika chose a golden ensemble symbolising wealth, divinity, prosperity, and power, with a fitted top, full floor-length skirt, and voluminous sleeves. Her outfit was a tribute to a deeply important spiritual moment in Buddhist tradition: when the Buddha achieved enlightenment.

Manika Miss Universe swimsuit look

One of the highlights of the Miss Universe pageant is the swimsuit round, which displays the competitors' self-assurance and physical attractiveness. Manika's blue one-piece is a welcome departure from the conventional bikini, and fans are praising her grace and composure.

All eyes are on Bangkok, Thailand, where the Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to take place on November 21, as the finals approach. At approximately 6:30 am IST, you can watch the live event on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Before Manika Vishwakarma takes the Miss Universe 2025 stage, here’s a look at India’s past winners