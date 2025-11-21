Live Miss Universe 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Manika Vishwakarma makes it to the top 30 Live from Thailand, follow Miss Universe 2025 as India’s Manika Vishwakarma opens the Top 30 and captures the crowd’s attention. Real-time updates on performances, judges, standout moments and the race to the crown.

New Delhi:

The Miss Universe 2025 stage in Thailand is buzzing with electric energy tonight, and India’s Manika Vishwakarma has already carved out a standout moment. As the first contestant to enter the Top 30, she opened the round with calm confidence and a presence that instantly set the tone for the night. From the crowd’s loud cheers during her introduction to her poised walk on stage, Manika’s momentum is unmistakable, and India is watching her rise with full pride.

With Steve Byrne hosting, Jeff Satur lighting up the arena with magnetic performances, and commentary by R’Bonney Gabriel and Dayanara Torres, this year’s edition feels bigger, brighter and more global than ever. A powerhouse judging panel, including Dr Nok Chalida, Saina Nehwal, Andrea Meza, Natalie Glebova and other distinguished names, promises a finale shaped by experience and insight. Stay with us as we track every moment in real time: the gowns, the answers, the drama and the journey towards the crown.