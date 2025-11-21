Advertisement
  4. Miss Universe 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Manika Vishwakarma makes it to the top 30

Live from Thailand, follow Miss Universe 2025 as India’s Manika Vishwakarma opens the Top 30 and captures the crowd’s attention. Real-time updates on performances, judges, standout moments and the race to the crown.

Manika Vishwakarma makes it to Top 30
The Miss Universe 2025 stage in Thailand is buzzing with electric energy tonight, and India’s Manika Vishwakarma has already carved out a standout moment. As the first contestant to enter the Top 30, she opened the round with calm confidence and a presence that instantly set the tone for the night. From the crowd’s loud cheers during her introduction to her poised walk on stage, Manika’s momentum is unmistakable, and India is watching her rise with full pride.

With Steve Byrne hosting, Jeff Satur lighting up the arena with magnetic performances, and commentary by R’Bonney Gabriel and Dayanara Torres, this year’s edition feels bigger, brighter and more global than ever. A powerhouse judging panel, including Dr Nok Chalida, Saina Nehwal, Andrea Meza, Natalie Glebova and other distinguished names, promises a finale shaped by experience and insight. Stay with us as we track every moment in real time: the gowns, the answers, the drama and the journey towards the crown.

Live updates :Miss Universe 2025 Live Updates: Finale time in India, top 10, winner, and Manika Vishwakarma’s performance

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Manika Vishwakarma update: Miss India 2025 turns the swimsuit round into her moment

    India’s Manika Vishwakarma steps out in the swimsuit round with a walk that’s all confidence and control. Her white cut-out suit, flowing hair and easy, effortless stride light up the stage instantly. She holds eye contact, owns her pace and delivers the kind of clean, commanding presence that makes the crowd erupt again. It’s poised, powerful and unmistakably one of the standout walks of the night.

     
     
     
  • 7:30 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Swimsuit round kicks off with high energy

    The swimsuit round begins, and the pace instantly shifts into high gear. The contestants step out with sharp confidence, showcasing strength, athleticism and personality with every stride. The crowd is loud, the music is pulsing, and the Miss Universe stage feels fully alive. 

     
     
     
  • 7:30 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Top 30 for Miss Universe, swimsuit round to begin

    Here are the top 30 countries that are moving to the swimsuit round
     

    • India

    • Guadeloupe

    • China

    • Thailand

    • Dominican Republic

    • Brazil

    • Rwanda

    • Côte d’Ivoire

    • Colombia

    • Netherlands

    • Cuba

    • Bangladesh

    • Japan

    • Puerto Rico

    • USA

    • Mexico

    • Philippines

    • Zimbabwe

    • Costa Rica

    • Malta

    • Chile

    • Canada

    • “Miss Universe Latina”

    • Croatia

    • Venezuela

    • Guatemala

    • Palestine

    • Nicaragua

    • France

    • Paraguay

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    People’s Choice winner Yanina Gómez Ojeda joins the final contenders

    The final spot in the Miss Universe 2025 lineup goes to Paraguay’s Yanina Gómez Ojeda, who clinches the People’s Choice Award with a massive wave of global support. Her entry draws a huge reaction from the crowd, a mix of surprise, excitement and pure fan energy. With Yanina stepping into the finalist group, the competition gains a fresh burst of momentum right at the finish line.

     
     
     
  • 7:04 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Top 30 kicks off and India opens the round

    The Top 30 showcase begins, and India leads the charge. Manika Vishwakarma is the very first contestant to step out, setting the tone with a poised walk and a clean, confident presentation. It’s a strong opening — and a clever slot for impact, as the rest of the contestants follow her lead onto the Miss Universe stage.

     
     
     
  • 7:03 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Miss Universe 2025: Top 30 contenders advance to main rounds

    The competition tightens as the Top 30 contestants officially move forward. They’ll now face the three defining rounds of the night: swimsuit, evening gown and the high-pressure question segment. One additional spot will be opened through public voting, giving fans worldwide a final say in who joins the race. The energy has sharpened, the stakes are rising, and every contestant knows this is where the real game begins.

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Miss Universe 2025 finale: Meet the judges shaping tonight’s crown

    The judging panel for the Miss Universe 2025 finale is nothing short of stellar. Leading the lineup is Miss Thailand 1998, Dr Nok Chalida, joined by celebrated author Ismael Cala and India’s iconic badminton champion Saina Nehwal. They’re joined by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, along with Thailand’s beloved adoptive queen, Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova, adding elegance and expertise to the mix.

    Rounding out the panel are actress Sharon Fonseca, influential businesswoman Minnie Baloyi, and music legend Louie Heredia. With such a diverse and accomplished group at the helm, tonight’s decisions promise to be thoughtful, sharp and deeply considered, exactly what a night of this scale deserves.

     
     
     
  • 6:51 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Steve Byrne takes the stage to kick things off

    Host Steve Byrne opens the night with his trademark quick wit, instantly setting a lively tone in Thailand. The arena is buzzing, lights sweeping across a crowd that’s clearly ready for an unforgettable show.

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Contestants join Jeff Satur for a dazzling stage moment

    Jeff Satur takes to the stage with a smooth, upbeat track, and the Miss Universe contestants join him, turning the whole arena into one big, glittering moment. The girls dance, sway and clap along, their gowns catching the light as the camera sweeps across the stage. It’s fun, unfiltered and full of joy, a rare behind-the-scenes moment that shows their personalities shining through. Manika is right in the mix, smiling wide as the crowd roars.

     
     
     
  • 6:42 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Manika draws the night’s loudest cheer as she represents India

    When Manika Vishwakarma steps up to introduce herself, the arena practically erupts. Her voice lands with a steady warmth, her confidence unmistakable, and the crowd responds instantly, a wave of cheers cutting through the hall. It’s one of those moments where you can feel the support, feel the pride, and see exactly why she’s become one of the early favourites tonight.

     
     
     
  • 6:39 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Spotlight on India’s Manika Vishwakarma

    As she steps into view, Manika Vishwakarma commands instant attention. Her walk has that calm, measured confidence that fans love, and social media is already buzzing with early predictions for India.

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Contestants step forward for their introductions

    The Miss Universe contestants take centre stage one by one, each delivering a crisp, heartfelt introduction. From playful confidence to calm poise, the energy feels electric, and every introduction is a tiny window into the woman behind the sash. 

     
     
     
  • 6:36 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Jeff Satur’s performance electrifies the arena

    Thai sensation Jeff Satur lights up the stage with a soulful, high-energy performance that gets the entire crowd on its feet. His vocals glide effortlessly, giving the night its first real goosebump moment.

  • 6:34 AM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Thailand embraces the global pageant spirit

    The host nation makes its presence felt with vibrant staging inspired by Thai culture, golden tones, intricate patterns and a cinematic glow. It’s a stunning backdrop for a night that’s shaping up beautifully.

