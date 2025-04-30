Met Gala 2025 theme announced; here's what you need to know about Black Dandyism Met gala marks the opening of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fashion exhibit hosted on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, in New York City, USA. The theme for this year is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Here's what you know about the theme.

Met Gala, also known as 'fashion’s big night out', is set to take place on May 5 this year. The theme for the event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". According to Vogue, the theme promises to bring Black Dandyism into the spotlight once again. The event marks the opening of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fashion exhibit hosted on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, in New York City, USA.

The Met Gala 2025 will be co-chaired by F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rap sensation A$AP Rocky and fashion mogul Anna Wintour.

Vogue defines Black Dandyism as 'a fashion revolution, a movement steeped in history, resistance and pride.' It further says, "But its impact stretches far beyond the sartorial. It’s a cultural statement, an act of protest, and, above all, an enduring celebration of individuality."

Black dandyism has its origins in the blending of Black culture with European fashion, starting after Emancipation and reaching its peak during the Harlem Renaissance. In the 1920s, Harlem emerged as the hub of Black intellectual and artistic innovation, with trailblazers like Langston Hughes, Josephine Baker and Zora Neale Hurston challenging norms through their literary and artistic works. Alongside this, a cultural revolution in fashion was equally transformative, shaping a distinctive style and identity.

Today, Black dandy fashion is defined by several distinct elements, but its most defining feature is versatility. Unlike other fashion styles, Black dandyism is fluid, effortlessly merging modern and classic looks to craft a unique and personal expression of style.

