Met Gala 2023: Who was Karl Lagerfeld and why he owns this year's theme?

The renowned annual fashion event known as the Met Gala has recently pushed German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld to the top of the search listings. The event's theme this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' a tribute to the late designer. Continue reading to learn more about Lagerfeld and his tumultuous history.

Who was Karl Lagerfeld?

Lagerfeld was the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel and a German fashion designer. He has collaborated with Chloé, Patou, and Balmain, and he was the first designer to create a collection for H&M. He developed his own unique look, which included black spectacles, a silver ponytail, a high white collar, and fingerless gloves.

The Vogue Magazine announced in September 2022, that the theme of the fashion spectacular will be "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and will "examine the life" of the late designer's fashion legacy. Backlash erupted fast as many of Lagerfeld's divisive comments were revived on social media.

Met Gala 2023 Theme

This year's Met Gala, which ended a few hours ago, had the subject 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' and recognised Lagerfeld's work and contributions to fashion. From May 5 to July 16, the museum exhibition will display 150 clothes as well as sketches from Lagerfeld's extensive career. The polarising fashion legend died at the age of 85.

