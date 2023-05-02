Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/METGALA21 Met Gala 2023: Kylie Jenner goes bold in fiery red high-slit gown. See pics here

Kylie Jenner returned to the Met Gala in another eye-catching ensemble. The mother-of-two made a statement as she walked up the iconic carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the theme this year honours the late legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Jenner chose a custom-made Jean Paul Gaultier gown for the occasion, which featured an asymmetrical neckline, a thigh-high leg split, and a two-in-one train that also functioned as a glossy cornflower blue cape when wrapped around her shoulders. She completed her ensemble with red shoes and diamond stud earrings.

See Pics and videos,

Moments before arriving on the iconic steps of the museum, Kylie, who attended alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, was seen leaving her hotel with 5-year-old daughter Stormi, 5.

