Met Gala 2023: Anne Hathaway to Jennifer Lopez, best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/METGALA21 Met Gala 2023: Anne Hathaway to Jennifer Lopez, the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

First Monday in May, which means the Met Gala is back, with A-Listers flocking to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's most opulent night.

While last year's theme focused on the lavishness of the Gilded Age, this year's theme is a tribute to the life and career of Karl Lagerfeld, the powerhouse — and often controversial — designer who transformed some of fashion's most famous houses. Lagerfeld became synonymous with Chanel throughout his decades as creative director, and when he died in 2019, at the age of 85, he was still in charge of Chanel, Fendi, where he directed design for more than a half-century, and his own namesake label.

Here are some of the top looks from Met Gala 2023

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wears a custom-made 'draped skirt and top crafted from over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals' by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, as well as a pearl choker and ring.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway turns heads in a Versace tweed gown held together by pearl-encrusted safety pins.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie remains a Chanel ambassador in a black silk chiffon dress decorated with clear plastic and gold metal chains from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1993 collection, along with Chanel accessories.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wears a sequin Marc Jacobs leotard with flowy sleeves and lace up boots.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is dressed in a high-neck translucent gown with a bustier and matching embellished gloves.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is dressed in a bustier and briefs wrapped with patterned tulle, as well as pearls.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss (and her "plus one" - a baby on the way!) looks stunning in bespoke Loewe with printed pearl and chain embellishments.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is dressed in a red gown with a latex bustier, tiers of tulle ruffles over lace tights, a waist bow, and pearls at her arms and earlobes.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez dresses in pale pink satin, black velvet, and a statement hat for her Met Gala appearance.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell looks stunning in a draped pink satin gown with silver sequin and glass embroidery from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2010 collection, as well as Chanel High Jewellery.

Also Read: Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt makes dreamy debut in white embellished Prabal Gurung couture. See first pics

Also Read: Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra slays in thigh high-slit gown with dramatic trail; twins in black with Nick

Read More Lifestyle News