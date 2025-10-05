Meghan Markle marks Paris Fashion Week debut in 2 chic and classy Balenciaga looks Meghan Markle shines at Paris Fashion Week in two custom Balenciaga outfits designed by Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. The Duchess of Sussex carried a minimal makeup look.

New Delhi:

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former actor, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week by attending Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut runway show as Balenciaga's creative director.

For the special event which took place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, Markle was seen donning a white-coloured outfit, with a stunning cape that draped over her shoulders and down in a long train behind her. The cape was worn over white wide-leg trousers and a white button-down shirt. Let's get into the details of the outfit.

Meghan Markle walks for Pierpaolo Piccioli's show

Markle walked the runway for Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, showcasing Balenciaga's new Spring/Summer 2026 collection titled 'The Heartbeat'. Moreover, Markle gave a sneak peek into her look through Instagram stories a few minutes before the event started. She shared a video of herself where she can be seen wearing a white pantsuit and black high heels.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MEGHAN)Screengrab taken from Meghan Markle's Instagram stories.

For the unversed, the Pierpaolo Piccioli's show marks Meghan Markle's first appearance in Europe since 2022 and her debut at the prestigious French fashion event.

Decoding Meghan Markle's look

For the show, Meghan wore a custom ivory Balenciaga outfit. The ensemble included a matching top and trousers, layered with a white cape worn like a stole. She accessorised the look with a black purse, delicate diamond earrings and black heels. She opted for a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle, feathery brows, a dewy base, flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips, complementing her hair and glam look.

Meghan also met Anna Wintour, former editor-in-chief of Vogue, at the Balenciaga show. Several videos and pictures of Markle sharing a casual hug surfaced online.

Anna was also heard complimenting Meghan's appearance. In the video, she was overheard telling Markle, "Beautiful, you look amazing."

Meghan Markle's second look

For her second look, Suits actress Meghan Markle wore a custom outfit by Pierpaolo Piccioli as she stepped out of her hotel in Paris to head to dinner. She donned a black, sleeveless, ankle-length gown featuring a draped neckline. The ensemble had a backless design and cape-like detailing on the front.

For accessories, the Duchess of Sussex opted for black shoes, a bracelet, a watch, and diamond studs. She kept her makeup minimal.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal looks we think suit her best after engagement buzz with Vijay