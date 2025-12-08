Meet Bhavitha Mandava, the 25-year-old, whose first Chanel runway walk made history Hyderabad-born model Bhavitha Mandava made history as the first Indian to open Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York. Discovered on a subway and propelled to global runways, her meteoric rise reflects a powerful shift in representation, identity and modern fashion narratives.

New Delhi:

Bhavitha Mandava is an Indian model who recently made headlines after she opened Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2026. She is the first Indian model to do so. Born and raised in Hyderabad, her early life was far removed from the glitter of fashion's global runways. Before the spotlight found her, she pursued architecture in India and had entirely different dreams.

Bhavitha's ambitions later took her to the US as she enrolled at New York University, studying assistive technology-a path marked by classrooms, research labs, and the everyday bustle of New York life. There was nothing glamorous about her days. She was commuting, studying, blending into the typical rhythm of a student in the city, completely oblivious to the extraordinary turn her life was about to take.

Bhavitha Mandava opens Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026

The model took to Instagram to share a video from her fashion show. She penned, "Can’t put into words how much this means to me. Thank you @chanelofficial @matthieu_blazy"

The show wasn’t held in a grand Parisian hall, but at the abandoned Bowery Station subway in Manhattan, the very kind of space she once passed through as a commuter. That choice of venue turned the moment into a poetic, full-circle triumph: from subway rider to runway opener, in the same city.

The outfit she wore, a chic beige quarter-zip sweater and classic denim, echoed the simplicity of her initial discovery, yet now under the brightest spotlight of high fashion.

From subway to runway

In a twist that reads like fiction but is fully real, fashion found Bhavitha on a New York subway platform. Spotted by a scout from agency 28Models, her presence stopped a scroll; within two weeks, she was cast as an exclusive for Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2025 show under creative director Matthieu Blazy.

It was a rise from anonymity to a runway debut that holds a serendipity many people dream about, but hardly witness. For Bhavitha, a casual commute turned into a life-changing audition. Just as quickly as she entered modelling, the world started to sit up and take notice.

That simple, home-launched Instagram post struck a chord: the moment was as much theirs as it was hers. That raw human reaction, joy, disbelief, pride, transformed her victory into something deeply relatable. For many, that clip became more than fashion news; it was a story of family, of dreams, of love and sacrifices. Bhavitha Mandava is no longer just a surprise name; she’s a statement. With this historic runway debut behind her, the fashion world will likely see more of her: campaigns, editorials, maybe even a reinvention of what “global Indian model” looks like. For India, and for anyone chasing a dream, she’s a reminder: sometimes, life’s grandest catwalk begins with a simple commute.

Also read: Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 revealed: Cloud Dancer decoded