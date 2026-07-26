Masaba Gupta makes bridal couture debut with Chardi Kala at India Couture Week 2026

New Delhi:

Masaba Gupta added a new chapter to her design journey on Saturday as she unveiled Chardi Kala, her first bridal couture collection, at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 in New Delhi. Known largely for contemporary occasion wear and bold prints, the designer has stayed away from the bridal couture space until now.

With Chardi Kala, she brought that familiar design language into wedding fashion, while introducing handcrafted pieces rooted in Indian textiles and embroidery.

Masaba Gupta at India Couture Week 2026

She presented her first bridal couture collection, Chardi Kala, on day two of India Couture Week 2026. The showcase saw the designer reinterpret bridal wear through her signature contemporary lens while retaining traditional craftsmanship.

According to the official note accompanying the collection, the creative narrative begins in India's sacred landscapes before moving towards the turquoise waters of Antigua and the tropical influences of the Caribbean. The idea, it says, is to blur the line between bridal dressing and resort wear.

A collection that balances tradition and modernity

The runway featured full-skirted lehengas paired with embroidered dupattas, metallic zari work and hand-finished embellishments. Sequins, textured embroidery and layered construction appeared throughout the collection, but the styling remained contemporary rather than conventionally bridal.

Several looks incorporated structured silhouettes, experimental drapes and lighter styling, reflecting a shift in how bridal wardrobes are evolving. Instead of focusing solely on the wedding day, the collection appeared to cater to multiple celebrations surrounding a modern Indian wedding.

While the craftsmanship remained traditional, the presentation carried the relaxed aesthetic that has become synonymous with Masaba's label over the years.

A significant milestone

Chardi Kala also marks Masaba's formal entry into couture after years of building a successful ready-to-wear and occasion wear business. The collection retains familiar elements associated with her work while adapting them for a luxury bridal audience.

About India Couture Week 2026

The 19th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is underway at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. Running through the week, the event brings together several of India's leading couturiers, who are unveiling their latest bridal and occasion wear collections. Designers including Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya and others are part of this year's line-up.

Also Read: House of Rohit Bal brings nature, drama and timeless craftsmanship to India Couture Week 2026