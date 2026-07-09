A love letter to motherhood: Inside Manish Malhotra's Paris Couture Week debut

New Delhi:

For Indian couturier Manish Malhotra, the debut of his label Maa at Paris Haute Couture Week marked a defining moment in his career. Unveiled on Wednesday, the collection is inspired by motherhood and showcases Indian craftsmanship on one of fashion's biggest global platforms, blending traditional embroidery techniques with the artistry of haute couture.

The collection holds special significance as it pays tribute to the designer's late mother, Garima Malhotra, who passed away on March 4. Ahead of the presentation, Malhotra shared an emotional note on Instagram about how his mother's unconditional love and support shaped both his life and career.

Manish Malhotra's emotional tribute to his mother

Before unveiling the collection, Malhotra penned an emotional note remembering his mother and the influence she had on his creative journey. "The colours of my childhood in the 70s were the colours of my mother's sarees. Long before I understood fashion, I understood love, beauty, and belonging," he wrote.

Reflecting on his early years, he added: "When I chose an unconventional path in the 80s, my mother never asked me to be certain. She simply believed in me. Sometimes, love is the greatest permission to dream."

He further wrote: "In the 90s, as my world grew, I realised everything I set out to achieve carried a part of her with it. Success may have found me later, but her faith was where everything truly began."

'Maa' celebrates Indian craftsmanship on the Paris runway

The couture presentation brought together some of India's finest artisanal techniques, including zardozi, intricate hand embroidery and fine threadwork, reimagined through contemporary haute couture silhouettes.

Each creation reflected the craftsmanship that has long defined the Manish Malhotra label while introducing it to one of fashion's most prestigious international platforms.

A colour palette inspired by the many shades of motherhood

From rich jewel tones and soft blush pinks to elegant ivory hues and metallic accents, the collection's colour palette reflected the many emotions associated with motherhood, balancing strength, warmth and elegance.

The striking red runway and dramatic lighting further enhanced the impact of the couture presentation.

Sculptural silhouettes steal the show

From sculptural gowns adorned with exquisite embroidery to extravagant couture pieces featuring bold silhouettes, floral embellishments and intricate detailing, the collection beautifully blended fashion and art. Each look reflected Malhotra's signature style of blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary couture.

Also read: Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai owns the ramp in a diamond-studded Manish Malhotra sherwani | WATCH