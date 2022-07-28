Malaika Arora looks breathtakingly gorgeous in see-through plunging black outfit, slays on the ramp

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMPTIWARIZ Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked breathtakingly beautiful when she stepped on the ramp at the Indian Couture Week wearing a gorgeous black outfit. She turned muse for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The actress and fitness model looked like a Goddess in the dark-green black-hued embellished piece by the designer duo. Malaika oozed oomph in sultry and sensational sheer gown with an array of risque details. The designer outfit with thigh-slit and plunging neckline added more drama to her shimmery aura. Looking flawless with nude, dewy make-up, Malaika owned the ramp as she walked as the showstopper.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna presented the art and architecture-inspired couture pieces on Day 4 of the ongoing Couture Week. Putting on display an array of gowns, tuxedos, and Indian formals, The designer duo dived into the world of juxtapositions with their latest collection by combining art and geometrics. ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna sets the ramp on fire with her expressions & outfit at Indian Couture Week | PICS

Talking about Malaika walking the ramp for them, Rohit Gandhi said, "We've known each other for very long, couldn't have had a better muse than Malaika to present the couture piece."

Meanwhile, Indian Couture Week will be concluded on Sunday with designer Anamika Khanna presenting her latest collection. Earlier in the day, Aditi Rao Hydari walked for Anju Modi. On Thursday evening, designers Dolly J and Suneet Verma will be showcasing their couture pieces. This is the first time in two years that a physical event is being held for Indian Couture Week.

Read More Lifestyle News