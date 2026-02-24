Louis Vuitton monogram and ancient Indian temple carvings: What’s the Link? Influencer explains

New Delhi:

Typically, luxury fashion is linked with the concepts of design originality, history and the influence an artist gives to their creations through the development process. However, unanticipated connections also develop that may stimulate curiosity and interactions regarding those connections.

One example of this occurred when an Australian influencer shared a viral video which drew attention to the resemblance between the Louis Vuitton logo, the classic monogram flower, and the ancient carvings of the Chennakeshava Temple located in Karnataka, India, resulting in a robust conversation regarding the 'roots' of one of the most recognisable symbols seen throughout the world today.

A Discovery Hidden in Plain Sight

The Chennakeshava Temple, located in the historic town of Belur in Karnataka, dates back to the 12th century and is known for its extraordinary craftsmanship. Built during the Hoysala dynasty, the temple walls are adorned with intricate carvings, floral motifs, and geometric patterns that reflect the artistic excellence of that era.

While exploring the temple, the influencer pointed out a four-petal floral design carved into the stone that closely resembles the Louis Vuitton monogram flower. The similarity lies in the symmetry and structure of the motif: four rounded petals arranged in a balanced, ornamental pattern.

His video quickly gained traction online, with many viewers expressing surprise at how closely the ancient design resembles the modern luxury brand’s symbol. Some viewers see the similarity as evidence of how ancient Indian art may have influenced global design. Others believe it is simply a coincidence, pointing out that floral patterns are common across cultures.

The History Behind Louis Vuitton’s Monogram

Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram was officially created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton, the son of the brand’s founder, Louis Vuitton. The design was developed as a way to distinguish the brand’s products and prevent counterfeiting, which was already a problem at the time.

The monogram combined stylised flowers, geometric shapes, and the LV initials, forming a pattern that would later become one of the most recognisable luxury brand signatures in the world.

According to the brand, the design was influenced by popular artistic movements of the late 19th century, including Art Nouveau, Japanese decorative art, and Victorian-era ornamentation.

Coincidence, Inspiration, or Shared Artistic Language?

While there is no official evidence linking Louis Vuitton’s monogram directly to Indian temple carvings, the resemblance has opened up a broader conversation about how art evolves across cultures and centuries.

Floral motifs have been a universal element in art and architecture for thousands of years. Civilisations across India, Europe, and Asia have used symmetrical floral designs as symbols of beauty, balance, and spirituality.

It is possible that similar artistic principles led to the creation of comparable designs independently, without direct copying or influence.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s bold yellow saree gown look: The Rs 6 lakh designer bag that turned heads