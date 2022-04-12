Looking for some trendy swimwear this summer? Steal ideas from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan fast became an inspiration to millions with her spectacular body transformation. She has not only managed to impress the audience with her performances in films like Kedarnath and Simmba but also impressed fashion critics with her unique sartorial choices. She has become the poster girl for versatile fashion of sorts. Whether it was her casual looks, traditional desi ones or swooning everyone with her impressive choice of swimwear.

When it comes to beachwear, the young star seems to love bright, vibrant colours which are evident from her choice of swimwear. Here’s taking a look at Sara Ali Khan’s five bikini moments that can give you major fashion inspiration this summer.

Sara looked incredible in a vertical striped bikini with high waist briefs. She accessorized the look with bangle hoops that complemented the colour palette.

Sara flaunted her toned abs in this racerback bikini with an interesting abstract print and paired it with oversized sunglasses.

The young star sported the block colour trend like a pro in this orange and fuchsia pink bikini and rocked it with heart framed sunnies.

No one carries neon the way Sara Ali Khan does and her neon yellow swimsuit paired with neon jewellery made it a colour everyone wanted to sport!

Sara brought sexy back in this animal print bikini – There were no accessories with this look but who needs them with that face and body?