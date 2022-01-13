Lohri 2022 Glam Look: Haven't decided your look yet? Go Indo-western this festive season

Lohri is the first festival of the year and a very popular festival of North India It symbolizes the end of winter and the harvest of rabi crops and is celebrated on Jan 13TH a day before Makar Sankranti. People celebrate it by lighting a bonfire and by distributing Gajak, Popcorn, and Peanuts to family and friends. On this occasion, people dress up and wear vibrant colors like green yellow red, and pink.
Here are some tips by Vinika Ummat, Beauty content creator on Trell, on how you can glam up your Lohri with these festive looks.
1. Styling Jumpsuit with a Dupatta
Take any jumpsuit and style it with a vibrant silk dupatta. Pin it nicely and pair it up with nice nude heels. And pair it up with big earrings or a Maang tikka.
2. Styling Sharara
Take any sharara and style it with a nice short dress. And wear it with a big chunky belt to accentuate your waist. And pair it up with big earrings.
3. Styling Lehenga
Take any lehenga skirt and pair it with a nice crop top or a blouse and carry it with a nice velvet dupatta or any banarsi dupatta.
4. Styling crop top with palazzos
Take any crop top and wear it with loose pants or palazzos. And pair it up with nice oxidized jewelry to enhance your look
5. Styling Blouse with Pants
Take any blouse, style it with nice pants or loose flared pants, add a contrast dupatta with it. Add some jewelry and wear it with high heels or flats.