Lohri 2022 Glam Look: Haven't decided your look yet? Go Indo-western this festive season

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2022 14:09 IST
Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT

Lohri is the first festival of the year and a very popular festival of North India It symbolizes the end of winter and the harvest of rabi crops and is celebrated on Jan 13TH a day before Makar Sankranti. People celebrate it by lighting a bonfire and by distributing Gajak, Popcorn, and Peanuts to family and friends. On this occasion, people dress up and wear vibrant colors like green yellow red, and pink. 

Here are some tips by Vinika Ummat, Beauty content creator on Trell, on how you can glam up your Lohri with these festive looks.

1. Styling Jumpsuit with a Dupatta 

Take any jumpsuit and style it with a vibrant silk dupatta. Pin it nicely and pair it up with nice nude heels. And pair it up with big earrings or a Maang tikka. 

India Tv - Styling Jumpsuit with a Dupatta

Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT

Styling Jumpsuit with a Dupatta

2. Styling Sharara 

 Take any sharara and style it with a nice short dress. And wear it with a big chunky belt to accentuate your waist. And pair it up with big earrings. 

India Tv - Styling Sharara

Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT

Styling Sharara

3. Styling Lehenga 

Take any lehenga skirt and pair it with a nice crop top or a blouse and carry it with a nice velvet dupatta or any banarsi dupatta.

India Tv - Styling Lehenga

Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT

Styling Lehenga

4. Styling crop top with palazzos 

Take any crop top and wear it with loose pants or palazzos.  And pair it up with nice oxidized jewelry to enhance your look 

India Tv - Styling crop top with palazzos

Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT

Styling crop top with palazzos

5. Styling Blouse with Pants

Take any blouse, style it with nice pants or loose flared pants, add a contrast dupatta with it. Add some jewelry and wear it with high heels or flats. 

India Tv - Styling Blouse with Pants

Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT

Styling Blouse with Pants

