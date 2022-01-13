Lohri 2022 Glam Look: Haven't decided your look yet? Go Indo-western this festive season

Follow us on Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT Lohri 2022 Glam Look: Go Indo-western this season

Lohri is the first festival of the year and a very popular festival of North India It symbolizes the end of winter and the harvest of rabi crops and is celebrated on Jan 13TH a day before Makar Sankranti. People celebrate it by lighting a bonfire and by distributing Gajak, Popcorn, and Peanuts to family and friends. On this occasion, people dress up and wear vibrant colors like green yellow red, and pink.

Here are some tips by Vinika Ummat, Beauty content creator on Trell, on how you can glam up your Lohri with these festive looks.

1. Styling Jumpsuit with a Dupatta

Take any jumpsuit and style it with a vibrant silk dupatta. Pin it nicely and pair it up with nice nude heels. And pair it up with big earrings or a Maang tikka.

Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT Styling Jumpsuit with a Dupatta

2. Styling Sharara

Take any sharara and style it with a nice short dress. And wear it with a big chunky belt to accentuate your waist. And pair it up with big earrings.

Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT Styling Sharara

3. Styling Lehenga

Take any lehenga skirt and pair it with a nice crop top or a blouse and carry it with a nice velvet dupatta or any banarsi dupatta.

Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT Styling Lehenga

4. Styling crop top with palazzos

Take any crop top and wear it with loose pants or palazzos. And pair it up with nice oxidized jewelry to enhance your look

Image Source : VINIKA UMMAT Styling crop top with palazzos

5. Styling Blouse with Pants

Take any blouse, style it with nice pants or loose flared pants, add a contrast dupatta with it. Add some jewelry and wear it with high heels or flats.