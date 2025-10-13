Lakmé × FDCI 2025: Aneet Padda turns showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejeweled finale | WATCH In the Grand Finale of Lakmé Fashion Week × FDCI 2025, Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejeweled collection stole the spotlight with jewel-tone drapes, sculptural silhouettes and pearl motifs. Closing muse Aneet Padda carried the collection’s fusion of heritage and modern glamour.

New Delhi:

Lakmé Fashion Week has always been where heritage meets experimentation, but this year’s day 4 felt like London, Paris and India collided in a spectacle of jewels, drape and modern regality. At the heart of the evening was Tarun Tahiliani’s 'Bejeweled', a collection that reframed ornament not as an accessory, but as identity. And closing it all: Aneet Padda, lighting up the ramp as the muse who embodied every facet of that glamour.

Tahiliani's 'Bejeweled' dazzled everyone with luminous, layered and wearable silhouettes. Pearls threaded through the outfits, bags, and even as talismans draped close to the body, became constant motifs in this narrative of adornment. On his official Instagram account, he shared, "For me being bejeweled has never just been about wearing ornaments. It is about the light that comes from within and how that light is translated to Indian sensuality in clothing. With this collection I wanted to celebrate that spirit and each silhouette is reflective of it - luminous, layered and wearable . Just like Lakme Be-Jewel"

Aneet Padda's Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 moment

Aneet Padda wore a "TT ensemble inspired by the timeless grace of Indian drapes, it is reimagined through a modern couture lens. Crafted in metallic sequins that lend an ethereal texture and fluid movement, it is delicately embellished with Swarovski crystals — a seamless blend of Indian artistry and contemporary glamour." Take a look:

Aneet Padda’s closing moment felt inevitable. Draped in a beige sari gown with a sculpted corset and pre-draped pallu, she walked the delicate line between structure and flow. Every fold played with light; every silhouette whispered elegance. Her minimal jewellery and loose waves ensured that the garment remained the star, though she carried it like royalty.

About Tarun Tahiliani’s 'Bejeweled' collection

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARUNTAHILIANI)Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejeweled brings regal sparkle to Lakmé × FDCI 2025, with Aneet Padda as the showstopper

Tahiliani’s design brief was clear: “To be bejeweled in India is to be adorned not only with gems, but with memory, crafts and the textures of the land itself.” His Indian Modern vision fused heritage and Western construction, restraint, fluidity, and tradition reimagined.

For the designer, "jewels are metaphors for light, transformation, and the timeless glamour of our culture. To be bejeweled in India is to be adorned not only with gems, but with memory, craft, and the textures of the land itself. The collection opens in black and gold armour-like jackets, kimonos, and jewel-printed bombers, moving into draped dresses, chiffons, and satins in jewel tones of emerald, aubergine, amethyst, and ruby. Pearls shimmer as belts, bags, and talismans, treasures carried against the body. Draping reigns throughout, even in shoes and sculpted evening gowns that balance sensuality with ease."

In a season of bold statements, 'Bejeweled' managed to be dramatic without excess, poetic without being coy. It was a reminder that in fashion, the sparkle you choose should echo who you are: bold, thoughtful, and luminous.