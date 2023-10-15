Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Adah Sharma in Navratri mode, exudes elegance in yellow saree and aalta

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FDCI Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma, who was last seen in 'The Kerala Story', never fails to impress the audience with her fashion statements. She is known to serve as an exemplary figure, seamlessly blending elegance, allure, and style. During Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI 2023, the actress graced the stage in a striking yellow saree. Adah graciously walked the ramp for Ashima Leena and Sanjukta Dutta, exuding Navratri festive vibes in a yellow saree and aalta.

Sharing her experience walking the ramp, Adah told ANI, "It's nice to wear a traditional outfit and I believe there is Durga in every woman. I've learned to actually be comfortable but as an actor, you learn to wear any outfit." To complete her traditional look, the actress applied aalta on her feet and her curly hairstyle enhanced her overall attractiveness.

Adah also spoke about the success of her film 'The Kerala Story'. She expressed, "I am very fortunate that I getting to live my dream in film industry. I am getting to do films like Kerala story, for that I cant see beyond how lucky and fortunate I am," she added.

About The Kerala Story

Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen's first collaboration emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office. Headlined by Adah Sharma, the film depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

The Kerala Story has been in the scanner ever since the trailer was released. The film's trailer had claimed that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala, many had objected to the estimated figures. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had labelled it a 'distorted story', and also imposed a ban on the film in the state, which was lifted after the Supreme Court asked the state government to remove the ban on the screening of the film.

Apart from this, Adah was seen in 'Commando series' which co-starred Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles. The first 'Commando' film, directed by Dilip Ghosh, was released theatrically on April 12, 2013. It was followed by two sequels, 'Commando 2: The Black Money Trail' in 2017 and 'Commando 3' in 2019. The 'Commando' franchise starred Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role.

