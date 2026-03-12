Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding look decoded: Red Chanderi saree meets classic ivory bandhgala

New Delhi:

In a day and age when celebrity weddings are a series of elaborate events, the wedding of actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur was a delightfully intimate affair. The couple recently tied the knot in a quiet signing ceremony at their Bandra residence with close friends and family members present.

The tone of the evening was set on the warm and simple side, and the couple’s attire was a reflection of the same. Kritika looked stunning in her elegant red Chanderi saree, while Gaurav opted for a timeless ivory bandhgala.

Kritika Kamra’s modern take on the classic red bridal saree

For the occasion, Kritika Kamra decided on a shade that has always been associated with Indian bridal wear – red. But instead of going for an elaborate lehenga, she decided on a red Chanderi silk saree from her own brand, Cinnabar.

The fabric that Kritika Kamra decided on was also noteworthy. Chanderi is a fabric that has always been associated with an easy elegance. The delicate fabric of the saree ensured that the color was the only star of the show, making it look elegant and not overbearing.

The actress opted for a sleeveless blouse with a round neckline, giving the traditional attire a modern touch.

Jewellery that balanced heritage with restraint

Kritika’s accessories were no different. Her choice of jewelry was based on the same philosophy of simplicity and elegance. Instead of choosing multiple and heavy jewelry pieces, she opted for a well-planned set of heritage-style jewelry that complemented the saree rather than competing against it.

A statement choker was worn close to the neck. A slightly longer necklace with traditional motifs was also worn. The jewelry was complemented by matching earrings and bangles. The jewelry was rich and elegant, similar to that worn on special occasions such as weddings. However, it was also well-planned and well-worn so that it was not overpowering.

Kritika’s beauty look was also elegant. Her hair was styled in soft waves. She opted for an elegant look by choosing luminous makeup.

Gaurav Kapur’s timeless ivory bandhgala

The wedding look for Gaurav Kapur was a classic representation of menswear chic. He wore a bespoke ivory-colored bandhgala, courtesy designer Raghavendra Rathore, who is famous for his well-fitted designs and royal-inspired creations.

The bandhgala jacket was a well-fitted piece with clean lines and minimum embellishments, showcasing the designer’s work. The ivory color was a striking contrast to Kritika’s bright red saree, creating a well-composed look for the celebrity couple.

The actor paired his outfit with a well-fitted pocket square and trousers, keeping the accessories simple. This was a well-composed look for a groom, chic and classy without being too formal.

