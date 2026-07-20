The cost of Katrina Kaif's birthday wardrobe could fund your next weekend getaway

New Delhi:

There are celebrities who save their best looks for the red carpet. Then there's Katrina Kaif, who somehow gets people talking with a holiday dress and almost no styling at all. As the actor celebrated her 43rd birthday with husband Vicky Kaushal, the internet wasn't just busy admiring the couple's loved-up pictures. Fashion watchers quickly zoomed in on the two dresses Katrina wore during the getaway, and for good reason. They weren't dramatic or trend-heavy. Instead, they reflected the kind of wardrobe many people actually want to wear on a holiday: relaxed, breathable and polished without trying too hard. Together, the two outfits are worth over Rs 24,000.

The floral dress that stole the spotlight

The first look came in the form of a floral maxi dress that instantly felt like summer. With its flowing silhouette and fresh print, it looked made for slow mornings, long lunches and beach sunsets. What stood out wasn't an oversized logo or an experimental cut. It was the simplicity. Katrina skipped statement accessories, kept her makeup barely there and let the dress speak for itself. The result was a look that felt natural rather than carefully constructed.

The floral piece is by Australian fashion brand Bohemian Traders. It has been retailed at Rs 9,646.

Her second outfit proves stripes never really leave fashion

If the floral dress leaned soft and romantic, the second outfit went in a completely different direction. Katrina stepped out in a striped knit dress that was clean, structured and refreshingly understated. The fitted silhouette added definition, while the classic stripes gave it an everyday appeal. It's the sort of dress that works just as well with sandals on vacation as it does with sneakers in the city.

Priced at around Rs 11,000, it rounded off a birthday wardrobe that quietly crossed the Rs 24,000 mark.

Why these looks feel so wearable

Celebrity wardrobes often seem out of reach. This one doesn't. Neither outfit relied on flashy embellishments or over-the-top styling. In fact, that's exactly why they stood out. Both dresses are built around pieces that most wardrobes already understand: an easy floral print and a dependable striped knit. It's also a reminder that holiday style doesn't always need a suitcase full of clothes. A couple of well-made dresses, comfortable footwear and minimal accessories can do the job just as well.

Perhaps that's what makes Katrina's personal style so widely appreciated. She rarely looks like she's dressing for the cameras, even when the cameras eventually find her.

Also read: Did you know Katrina Kaif is the first Bollywood actor to inspire an official Barbie doll?