Kate Middleton stuns in royal blue dress at Wimbledon men's final during family outing Kate Middleton, a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club attended the Wimbledon Men's Final with her husband Prince William, and their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She wore a royal blue midi-length dress for the outing. Check pictures here.

New Delhi:

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was present for the Wimbledon Men's Final 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday, July 13 after attending the Women’s Final on July 12. This time, she attended the event with her husband Prince William, and their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

For the outing, Middleton chose to wear a royal blue midi-length dress. The dress featured a V-neckline and a bow detail on the left side. The dress also came with a belt of the same colour that cinched at the waist. For her jewellery, she wore a gold necklace and hoop earring. She also sported a watch and diamond ring. She kept her makeup minimal with nude lips, flushed cheeks with black eyeliner and mascara. She left her hair loose in soft curls with side parting.

The princess also carried a wide-brimmed straw hat with a black ribbon. She completed her look with a pair of brown pumps. Kate, who is also a patron of the club, wore the purple and green bow tie pin that represents her patron role at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Prince William wore a navy blue blazer with off-white pants. Princess Charlotte wore a white dress that featured ruffles on the shoulder. On the other hand, Prince George looked sharp in a navy blue suit.

Several members of the royal family have attended the Wimbledon this year. The past two weeks saw royals grace the Tennis Championship, which includes Princess Beatrice, Queen Camilla, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and more, the latest being Kate, William and their children.

Kate took over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, and has attended Wimbledon almost every year since she married Prince William in 2011.

